3 Miscellaneous Food Stocks to Buy Amid Huge Short-Term Price Upside

The Zacks-defined Food-Miscellaneous industry is facing ongoing challenges from inflation, cautious consumer spending and soft foodservice demand, leading to volume pressure and increased competition from private labels. Rising input and labor costs continue to weigh on margins, prompting companies to pursue productivity gains and supply-chain efficiencies.

Despite the above-mentioned negatives, we have identified three stocks from this space with a favorable Zacks Rank that have huge price upside potential for the near term. These companies are: US Foods Holding Corp. USFD, Mama's Creations Inc. MAMA and Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. AMNF. Each of our picks currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

US Foods Holding Corp.

US Foods Holding is a foodservice distributor. USFD serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. USFD markets, sells, and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. USFD also provides MOXe, an all-in-one foodservice business application.

US Foods Holding has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 5.4% and 20.9%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 3.4% over the past 60 days.

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 16.4% from the last closing price of $92.48. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $82-$118. This indicates a maximum upside of 27.6% and a maximum downside of 11.3%. The current risk-reward ratio is 1:2.4.

Mama's Creations Inc.

Mama's Creations is a marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods that serves directly to supermarkets, club chains, mass-market retailers, food retailers, and distributors, as well as through its website in the United States.

MAMA offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta and rice entrees, olive products, and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

MAMA has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 29.2% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year (ending January 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 12.5% over the past 30 days.

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 42.9% from the last closing price of $15.28. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $20-$24. This indicates a maximum upside of 57.1% and no downside.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc.

Armanino Foods of Distinction produces and markets upscale and innovative food products, including primarily frozen pesto and other Italian-style frozen sauces, frozen stuffed pasta products, frozen focaccia and frozen meatballs in the United States.

AMNF offers its products under the Armanino brand. AMNF markets its products through a network of food brokers and sells to retail and foodservice distributors, club-type stores, and industrial accounts.

AMNF has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 7% and -3.3%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 3.6% over the past seven days.

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 43.5% from the last closing price of $10.45. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $15-$15. This indicates a maximum upside of 43.5% and no maximum downside.

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US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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