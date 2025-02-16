3 Mindset Hacks That Will Help You Build Wealth in 2025, According to Ramit Sethi

Building wealth is intrinsically tied to what you do. In other words, actions speak louder than words. But words do matter, particularly the words that swirl around our minds (aka, thoughts), as they often guide or inform our actions.

As spontaneous as the act of thinking may feel, vast psychological research proves that a lot of how we think is driven by the natural programming of our brains. Some of this we, as evolved species, have levels of control over. Ramit Sethi, an entrepreneur and bestselling author with personal finance expertise, recently shared a newsletter in which he discussed his interest in “how to get the most out of my own brain.”

Now, Sethi works with people to help them break out of mindsets that hold them back from generating wealth. In the aforementioned newsletter, he hashed out three mindset hacks that will help you generate wealth in 2025.

Think Short Term About Goals

OK, before we get into this one, let’s make one thing clear. You should think long term when it comes to investing; but when thinking about the future in a grand sense, get specific. The best way to do that is by thinking about the more immediate future.

“We’re terrible at predicting the future,” Sethi wrote. “So it’s no wonder that trying to consider your life goals on the scale of years often feels like putting on someone else’s prescription glasses.”

This mindset hack of thinking in shorter timeframes with your goals is especially helpful for folks who want to become entrepreneurs.

“Instead of telling yourself, ‘In 10 years, I want to have a business doing $1M in revenue,’ try first saying: ‘I’ll launch my business within the next month and earn at least $3,000 within the first 3 months,'” Sethi wrote. “Shorter timeframes are easier for your brain to grasp. That means you’re more likely to stay focused on accomplishing your goal.”

Think About the Rewards in Meeting Your Goal

Our brains best stay focused when they know something good is in it for us. Think of cavemen hunting prey. You think they’d go through all that work chasing down bovids if they didn’t know that at the end of the hunt was dinner for four? When focusing on your goals, zero in on the potential payoff.

“Even when we’re clear on what we want (the reward we’ll reap) and how we plan to get there (the effort we’ll put in), our brains eventually stop thinking about the reward,” Sethi wrote. “Instead, we start thinking about the effort … and how arduous this whole thing is probably going to be.”

You don’t have to invest a lot of time or energy on this hack.

“Something as simple as sticking a Post-it note to your computer monitor with a short description of the reward you’re working toward can genuinely help,” Sethi wrote. “What you’re doing here is tying positive emotion to the idea of completing your goal.”

Celebrate Your Wins

When you’re caught up in meeting big goals, it can be easy to shrug off the little wins that happen along the way. Though you should practice frugality, mindful splurging post-win is recommended.

“Buy yourself something you’ve been wanting. Make reservations at a nice restaurant,” Sethi said.

Or don’t spend at all. “Throw yourself a little dance party,” Sethi wrote. “I don’t care how you celebrate, as long as you celebrate!”

The value here ties back to the concept of the brain craving rewards and being a bit skewed toward negativity when rewards aren’t being delivered.

“Intentionally building in these celebratory practices can help keep your eyes on the prize,” Sethi wrote. “Plus, celebrating the small wins helps build momentum for your Big Wins.”

