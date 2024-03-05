3 Millionaire-Making AI Stocks to Buy Now for Future Riches

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the relentless motion of technological progress, AI emerges as the backbone of advancement, reshaping industries and offering lucrative investment opportunities. Here, in the field of AI stocks, three companies may lead the charge into dominating the field. From cybersecurity fortifications to data engineering prowess and cutting-edge sound technology, these companies hold the transformative power of AI. These are the millionaire-making AI stocks that investors dream of adding to their portfolios.

The first one is a guardian of digital fortresses, leveraging AI to fortify cybersecurity defenses and pioneer the fight against evolving threats. The second one is a phoenix rising from the ashes of challenges. The company has endurance and adaptability as it forges strategic alliances and surpasses top-line growth. Then, in the third, the maestro orchestrated symphonies of leads. This company penetrates markets with AI-infused sound technology and harmonizes partnerships across sectors.

Read more to dissect their strategies, fundamentals, and market potential. Learn about the pathways to valuation accumulation and the massive return potential of these millionaire-making AI stocks.

Palo Alto (PANW)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Palo Alto (NASDAQ:PANW) is a leader in emerging tech, specifically AI and machine learning (ML). This lead marks the company’s edge in cybersecurity and derives its value growth potential. To begin with, there is a projected Next-Generation Security Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $3.95 billion to $4 billion, indicating a high increase of 34% to 35% year-over-year (YoY). This growth in recurring revenue suggests the company’s lead in driving the adoption of its subscription-based offerings.

The company’s investment in AI has added AI-based security offerings to its portfolio. This may lead to advanced features and capabilities like edgy threat detection, behavioral analytics, and predictive modeling. These AI-powered solutions support detecting and responding to threats in real-time and identifying anomalous patterns. Hence, this may rapidly minimize security risks even before they escalate.

Furthermore, the attainment of $100 million in ARR in AI security products highlights Palo Alto’s lead in monetizing its investment in AI and driving adoption among clients. As industries increasingly integrate AI to augment their security defenses and combat sophisticated cyber threats, Palo Alto stands to benefit from the growing demand. For instance, customers utilizing two platforms suggest a customer lifetime value that is more than five times larger, while three-platform clients demonstrate a value that is more than 40 times larger.

Finally, Palo Alto’s anticipation of expansion in the AI-related security market estimated a $13 billion to $17 billion market over the next five years. This marks its strategic foresight and focus on capitalizing on emerging trends. Therefore, Palo Alto can capitalize on and differentiate its offerings by leveraging its AI and ML technologies expertise and gaining a competitive edge. If you want millionaire-making AI stocks, start with this one.

Innodata (INOD)

Source: shutterstock.com/Nadya C

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) has delivered solid top-line growth, particularly in Q4 2023, with revenues reaching $26.1 million. This represents a considerable 35% YoY growth and an impressive 18% sequential growth. The company’s fundamental capability to constantly surpass revenue guidance, exceeding Q4 2023 guidance by 6.5%, showcases its adeptness in meeting client demands and executing projects efficiently.

Despite challenges such as the termination of services by a major client in 2022, Innodata has managed to maintain impressive growth rates, indicating endurance and adaptability in managing its client portfolio. Furthermore, Innodata’s fundamental capability to forge strategic partnerships with industry leaders, including big tech companies, bolsters its growth trajectory. Signing a three-year, $69 million contract with a major client suggests trust and confidence in Innodata’s services.

Furthermore, by leveraging its expertise in AI data engineering, the company has positioned itself as a preferred partner for clients embarking on generative AI initiatives. These long-term contracts provide revenue visibility and stability, essential for prolonged growth. Similarly, Innodata’s proprietary platforms, such as Goldengate, hold a technological edge in AI data engineering. These platforms enable the company to deliver high-quality datasets and tailored solutions to meet emerging demand.

On the other hand, Innodata’s revenue diversification is evident from its engagements with various technology giants and enterprises across different verticals. This diversity minimizes the risk of dependency on a single client or sector. The company has secured contracts with five of the “Magnificent Seven” technology companies and other enterprises, demonstrating Innodata’s appeal across different industries and positioning it for prolonged growth.

Overall, the company’s top-line encompasses a range of services tailored to meet the evolving demands of its clients. This includes generative AI development, model assessment, and benchmarking, ensuring revenue stability and scalability.

SoundHound (SOUN)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

SoundHound (NASDAQ:SOUN) has delivered solid top-line growth, as indicated by Q4 2023 revenue surpassing $17 million, reflecting a massive 80% YoY increase. Over the last four years, the company has maintained an average top-line growth rate of over 50% despite market adversities. This constant growth suggests SoundHound’s fundamental capability to effectively capitalize on market opportunities and deliver value to its clients.

Additionally, SoundHound has a market penetration that can be observed in its partnerships and client acquisitions across verticals. The company has secured contracts with over 20 automotive brands. This represents a considerable portion of the automotive industry. Additionally, it has established partnerships with luxury brands and major United States-based electric vehicle manufacturers. These moves expanded its reach in the automotive sector. Furthermore, SoundHound’s tech is integrated into millions of devices, including smart TVs and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, indicating its widespread adoption and market lead.

At the bottom line is SoundHound’s 80% YoY improvement in adjusted EBITDA. This reflects its focus on operational efficiency and cost management. The company maintained cost discipline despite investing in growth initiatives, leading to enhanced profitability metrics. This improvement in adjusted EBITDA suggests SoundHound’s financial solidity. Moreover, this also signifies its fundamental capability to utilize resources and derive an operational edge effectively.

Lastly, SoundHound had considerable gross margin expansion, exceeding 75% for the full year. This is driven by greater scale in its business operations and improved cloud and data center efficiency. Overall, this expansion in gross margins indicates SoundHound’s fundamental capability to optimize its cost structure and enhance profitability. By efficiently managing its operations, SoundHound solidified its financial edge and created valuation expansion potential.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Millionaire-Making AI Stocks to Buy Now for Future Riches appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.