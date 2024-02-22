3 Millionaire-Maker Under-$10 Stocks to Buy in February 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

You get what you pay for and that applies to under-$10 stocks. In many if not most cases, you’re dealing with speculative ideas that have little chance of swinging higher. Still, a handful always manages to beat the odds.

To be sure, several ideas for millionaire-maker stocks exist. For example, Warren Buffett has a loyal following where investors specifically target the Oracle of Omaha’s individual portfolio holdings. However, when we speak about millionaire makers, the context usually includes time; as in, as quickly as possible.

To extract high rewards, it’s then practically required to accept high risks. It’s just the way that it is. If you can live with this blunt formula, these under-$10 stocks just might tickle your fancy.

Bit Digital (BTBT)

A sustainability-focused digital infrastructure platform, Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) essentially specializes in cryptocurrency mining. Of course, when you hear that, you’re immediately thinking about volatility risk because you should. Yes, BTBT stock is up almost double over the past 52 weeks. But look at those 52 weeks: the price action is all over the map.

Still, if you want to invest in crypto without investing in crypto, BTBT offers one of your top under-$10 stocks. First, the virtual currency space features myriad pitfalls that you don’t find in the equities market. For example, the financial devastation from lost passwords isn’t really a thing on Wall Street due to custodial accounts.

Second, unlike the individual cryptos themselves, publicly traded mining companies generate revenue and hire people. They’re more connected to the real economy, which can have its benefits; notably, attracting investor dollars that would never otherwise bet on cryptos directly themselves.

Also, analysts rate BTBT stock a unanimous strong buy with a $5.17 price target, projecting 90% upside potential.

Opal Fuels (OPAL)

Specializing in low-carbon intensity renewable natural gas (RNG), Opal Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) may play a significant role in the future of mobility. Per its website, Opal features a vertical waste-to-energy model that combines the upstream production and downstream marketing and distribution of RNG. Together, the company delivers a scalable, low-cost solution to decarbonize heavy-duty transportation and other industrial markets.

If all goes well, the RNG market could be a viable one. According to Business Research Insights, the global RNG sector reached a valuation of $8.09 billion in 2022. Further, estimates call for the industry to be worth $215.38 billion by 2031. If so, that would come out to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44%.

Now, before you go out and buy shares, you must consider the volatility. In the trailing one-year period, OPAL stock lost almost 39% of its equity value. Still, going back to March of last year, Opal enjoys a long list of analyst endorsements. The latest forecast calls for a price of $13 or up about 165%. Thus, it’s one of the top under-$10 stocks.

Century Therapeutics (IPSC)

A biotechnology firm, Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) specializes in oncology. Specifically, it aims to transform the treatment of cancer – along with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases – by developing allogeneic natural-killer (NK) and T-cell therapies. While the biotech space can be a landmine of volatility risks, if the clinical gods smile on you, your portfolio could be off to the races.

Fundamentally, the advantage that Century levers is pure relevance. According to Straits Research, the NK-related treatment space was worth around $92 million in 2022. However, by 2031, the sector could soar to $3.16 billion. If that turns out to be the case, we’re talking about a CAGR of 44.3%.

On the T-cell therapy side, Grand View Research notes that this arena inked a valuation of $2.83 billion in 2022. Even though it’s starting from a higher base, analysts project that the sector will expand at a CAGR of 35.33% by 2030. At that point, industry revenue could be at $32.75 billion.

Finally, analysts rate shares a strong buy with a $17.50 price target, implying 321% upside potential. It might be one of the under-$10 stocks.

