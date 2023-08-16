3 Millionaire-Maker Stocks to Buy Before the Opportunity Is Gone

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The hunt for the next game-changing stock is a challenging pursuit. It is essential to filter compelling fundamentals to select a few companies that may emerge as potential millionaire-makers. This has led to the rise of millionaire-maker stocks to buy.

The article lists three robust stocks and explores these companies’ unique strengths, decisive strategies, and growth trajectories. The potential for monumental returns requires performance beyond the ordinary. From revolutionizing industries to redefining financial services and propelling payment platforms into the future, the opportunities presented by these stocks are nothing short of exhilarating.

Here, the first one’s lead in transforming institutions through cutting-edge AI solutions has positioned it at the forefront of innovation. The second, with its strategic initiatives and solid financial metrics, is shaping the future of financial services. Meanwhile, the third one’s holistic investment framework and ecosystem expansion have paved the way for long-term value creation.

With that out of the way, here are the best millionaire-maker stocks to buy.

Palantir (PLTR)

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stands to benefit fundamentally in the long term due to several key factors.

Firstly, the company has developed advanced products such as PGE, Foundry, and Apollo. These products are highly impactful and unique in the tech industry. These offerings cater to transforming Western institutions, enhancing their productivity, efficiency, and even security capabilities.

Notably, the emergence of Palantir’s AI platform is a game-changer. The platform leverages large language models (LLMs) and algorithms to allow businesses to apply AI technologies to revolutionize their operations. As AI technologies, including LLMs, gain momentum, Palantir’s products have found new relevance and value. With its integration of LLMs into enterprises, AIP may create transformative value for businesses across various industries. This means it’s one of those millionaire-maker stocks to buy.

Further, Palantir’s products have positioned the company as a leader in accelerating innovation. Also, businesses that embrace these tools gain a competitive edge by staying ahead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. The convergence of Palantir’s solutions with the AI revolution opens up new avenues for the company, supporting the company to become a driving force in changing the GDP of America by applying AI, algorithms, and LLMs to various sectors.

Fundamentally, the company’s focus on the US commercial market, its profitability, and its strong financial position enable it to capitalize on the increasing demand for AI applications, especially with the introduction of AIP. AIP’s rapid adoption and unprecedented inbound interest are indicators of its potential to drive compounding growth in usage across industries.

Finally, Palantir’s software offerings have proven their effectiveness across various sectors, with examples from healthcare, transportation, and government institutions showcasing tangible benefits. The company’s expansion, both within industries and across international markets, demonstrates its inclination toward progressive innovation.

SoFi (SOFI)

SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) has demonstrated strong long-term potential based on its recent performance and strategic initiatives.

In the Financial Services business segment, SoFi has achieved significant revenue growth. It is driven by three key factors: member expansion across SoFi Money, Invest, Credit Card, and SoFi Protect; cross-buying as the member base takes advantage of the platform’s offerings; and effective monetization through higher deposits, increased member spending, and stability within the Credit Card segment. Fundamentally, the company’s ability to improve profitability while expanding its member base underscores its sustainable growth strategy.

Additionally, SoFi’s Technology Platform segment, represented by Galileo and Technisys, offers a unique and modern technology stack. This has enabled the company to attract interest from large institutions seeking to upgrade their technology infrastructure to meet regulatory demands and enhance innovation. As these partnerships mature, they may contribute to SoFi’s revenue growth and establish a solid competitive position.

Moreover, the company’s strategic decisions to focus on higher-quality business partnerships and products and its efforts to enhance brand awareness through campaigns like “Changing the Face of Finance” focus on long-term value creation.

SoFi’s strong financial metrics, such as consistent revenue growth, record adjusted EBITDA, and improving profitability across segments, provide solid fundamentals for sustained growth. This helps solidify its position as one of those excellent millionaire-maker stocks.

With a growing member base, a suite of innovative products and services, and a technology platform that appeals to institutional partners, SoFi may breed a long-term edge. Lastly, SoFi continues to leverage its strengths, expand its offerings, and deepen its relationships with individual consumers and larger institutions.

Block (SQ)

Block (NYSE:SQ), the company behind the popular payment platform Square and Cash App, is strategically positioning itself for long-term success through a carefully planned investment framework and ecosystem expansion.

The company’s approach to sustainable growth centers around achieving gross profit retention of over 100% and maintaining a Rule of 40 on adjusted operating income. The framework drives decisions across the company, fostering a disciplined allocation of resources and a focus on efficiency.

Through this investment framework, Block aims to optimize its ecosystem of products and services, ensuring that each contributes positively to the company’s bottom line. By evaluating the full cost of its businesses, including share-based compensation, Block is making targeted hires for critical roles and emphasizing performance management. As a result, the approach enables the company to balance growth with profitability.

Furthermore, Block is focusing on refining its sales and marketing strategies. It has shifted its spending from experimental channels to those with proven returns, leading to increased acquisition efficiency. Also, the company’s decision to wind down operations in certain markets reflects its commitment to reallocating resources to areas with higher potential returns, reinforcing a dynamic and adaptable strategy.

Remarkably, the company has a diversified ecosystem approach. It is showcased by initiatives like Cash App Pay’s integration with Square invoices, which expands connections between different offerings. Strategic partnerships with payment providers further broaden Block’s reach, enabling it to serve a broader range of merchants. The focus on innovation is evident in the launch of products like Bitkey, a self-custody Bitcoin wallet.

Undoubtedly, both Square and the Cash App exhibit strong growth trends. Specifically, Square generates substantial gross profit through various verticals, demonstrating its ability to serve diverse businesses. Lastly, Cash App has an impressive performance, highlighted by the growing transacting activities, higher engagement, and the popularity of its financial services products.

