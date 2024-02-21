3 Millionaire-Maker Robotics Stocks to Buy in February 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There are some key robotics stocks for investors to buy in February. This is amid the broader indices such as the Nasdaq making a brief pullback. Some analysts expect that the rally for tech stocks in general will continue, as the decline was primarily chalked up to a decline in the stock prices of companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and some otters in the Majestic Seven.

The robotics stocks in this article are powerful names, and I believe that they will continue to deliver strong gains to investors. Those who buy in early will reap the rewards. Investing a substantial amount in these companies could lead to seven-figure returns later on, and the growth potential of these companies is enormous.

So, here are some of the best companies for investors to scoop up this month.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is one of my favorite robotics stocks for investors wanting to dip their toes into the robotics healthcare market.

ISRG stock posted some strong results last quarter, and I believe that the best is yet to come for the company. For the fourth quarter of 2023, ISRG reported a 6% increase in systems revenue to approximately $480 million compared to the same quarter in 2022. Full-year 2023 systems revenue was approximately $1.68 billion, consistent with 2022. The company also increased the number of da Vinci surgical systems placed in 2023 to 1,370, up from 1,264 in 2022.

Looking ahead to 2024, ISRG anticipates a 13% to 16% increase in worldwide da Vinci procedures. The consensus among analysts is a “moderate buy,” with 16 buy ratings and 4 hold ratings.

ISRG looks set to continue it dominance in the robotic surgery industry, and this year and the next may continue that strength moving forward.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC)

Source: Epic Cure / Shutterstock

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) is a company focused on the development of robotics and microelectromechanical systems.

For 2024, the company anticipates ending the year with around $39 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. STRC also expects net cash usage to average about $1.6 million per month in 2024, potentially decreasing further with additional revenue from customer purchases.

This comes after securing a notable $13.8 million, four-year development contract with the U.S. Air Force to advance AI and ML software.

Although STRC is pre-earnings and only recorded $11.52 million in revenues, Stephen Volkmann, an analyst at Jeffries, updated his price target for the company to $1.15 in August last year, down from $4.25. However, this downgrade still implies a 109.85% upside for the company, which is expected to be reached within twelve months.

These early-stage companies like STRC may offer the biggest upsides for investors as they are the most risky, all else being equal. But sometimes, owning a few or even fractional shares in these moonshoots can potentially lead to seven-figure returns.

Smith & Nephew (SNN)

Source: Blue Planet Studio / Shutterstock

Although better known for its contributions to orthopedic reconstruction and advanced wound management, Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) also ventures into robotics with its Navio surgical system. The Navio system is designed for both partial and total knee replacement procedures.

In the first half of 2023, the company saw revenue rise to $2,734 million, marking a 7.3% increase on an underlying basis. The increase was supported by strong performance in Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Looking ahead, the company expects to generate more than $200 million in annual savings by 2025 as part of its broader strategy to enhance productivity and drive growth across its segments​.

The robotic surgery market is still in its infancy and is decentralized, with different robots specializing and being authorized for use in different surgeries. The growth potential of robotics can then be expected to be unlocked incrementally, and SNN is positioned well for its niche use case. This then makes it one of those robotics stocks to buy.

On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Matthew started writing coverage of the financial markets during the crypto boom of 2017 and was also a team member of several fintech startups. He then started writing about Australian and U.S. equities for various publications. His work has appeared in MarketBeat, FXStreet, Cryptoslate, Seeking Alpha, and the New Scientist magazine, among others.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Millionaire-Maker Robotics Stocks to Buy in February 2024 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.