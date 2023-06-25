3 Millionaire-Maker Robotics Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

For those that want a path to riches, jumping aboard innovative enterprises offers a sensible methodology, thus bringing us to millionaire-maker robotics stocks. Thanks to the integration of manufacturing acumen and the rise of automation (through artificial intelligence and machine learning), the robotics industry has never been more pertinent. And this pertinence should only rise higher.

According to Grand View Research, the global industrial robotics sector reached a valuation of $26.52 billion in 2022. Experts at the thinktank believe that the market segment will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% from 2023 to 2030. At the culmination of the forecast period, the sector should command annual revenue of $60.56 billion. That’s one great reason to consider top robotics stocks to buy.

Another reason is that automation-related initiatives will continue to change the productivity paradigm of society. For example, people have made a huge fuss about ChatGPT, the AI-driven chatbot. While ChatGPT might not outright take over every job, it’s almost inevitable that the tech will help human operators perform their functions quickly. The same principle undergirds these long-term robotics stocks investments.

Of course, every endeavor has risks. But if you want to invest in a relevant space, you may buy and hold robotics stocks.

PTC PTC. $140.86 PATH UiPath $15.73 ZBRA Zebra Technologies $264.33

PTC (PTC)

Source: Shutterstock

A computer software and services company, PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact. According to its corporate profile, PTC accomplishes this directive via software solutions that facilitate accelerated product and service innovation, improved operational efficiency and increased workforce productivity. While not the most pure-play entity among millionaire-maker robotics stocks, PTC represents a vital cog.

Essentially, the company allows the integration of software technologies to effectively guide hardware innovation. Sure enough, investors have recognized the viability of the underlying business. Since the start of this year, PTC stock gained over 19% of equity value. In the trailing one-year period, it’s up almost 32%. Combined with better-than-sector-average long-term revenue growth and trailing-year net margin, PTC ranks among the top robotics stocks to buy.

Finally, Wall Street analysts peg PTC a consensus strong buy. On average, their price target lands at $157.55, implying over 10% upside potential. For patient investors, PTC symbolizes one of the more reliable buy and hold robotics stocks.

UiPath (PATH)

Source: shutterstock.com/MAD.vertise

A global software company, UiPath (NYSE:PATH) makes robotic process automation software. Per its public profile, UiPath’s software monitors user activity to automate repetitive front and back office tasks, including those performed using other business software such as customer relationship management or enterprise resource planning software. Since the start of the year, shares gained nearly 31% of equity value.

Financially, management’s directive presently centers on growth and it’s doing just that. Per Gurufocus, UiPath’s three-year revenue growth rate (on a per-share basis) clocks in at 41.4%, outpacing 90.53% of its peers. Also, its EBITDA growth rate during the same period impresses at 17.1%, above 63.53%. Therefore, it’s a promising entity among millionaire-maker robotics stocks.

To be fair, investors will pay a premium for the privilege. Right now, PATH trades at a lofty 46.46 times forward earnings. Still, analysts peg PATH as a consensus moderate buy. Their average price target comes in at $18.31, implying nearly 14% growth potential. Again, for patient market participants, PATH could be one of the long-term robotics stocks investments.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Source: Miso Robotics

A mobile computing company, Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) specializes in in technology used to sense, analyze, and act in real time. The company manufactures and sells marking, tracking, and computer printing technologies. Along with its myriad product line – which includes mobile computers and tables – are autonomous mobile robots and machine vision systems. Enticingly, it might be one of the underappreciated millionaire-maker robotics stocks.

Since the Jan. opener, ZBRA gained only a modest 3% of equity value. In the trailing one-year period, shares actually slipped nearly 10%. Therefore, investors may be able to scoop up shares at a relative discount.

On the financials, Zebra offers a surprisingly stout profile. Its three-year revenue growth rate hits 10.2%, above 67.82% of its peers. Also, its trailing-year net margin is 7.09%, above 68.4% of the competition. Its Altman Z-Score is 3.58, implying decent fiscal stability.

In closing, analysts peg ZBRA as a consensus strong buy. On average, their price target stands at $336.25, implying almost 26% growth. Thus, it’s one of the high-potential robotics stocks to consider.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Millionaire-Maker Robotics Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.