3 Millionaire-Maker Hydrogen Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

As the global community attempts to reduce carbon emissions, hydrogen stocks are gaining momentum. In fact, here are a few of the top millionaire-maker hydrogen stocks are leading the way in developing technology needed to create cleaner energy.

Linde (LIN)

As I reported in a previous column, among Linde’s (NYSE:LIN) many “hydrogen-related solutions… are electrolyzers that develop products that enable vehicles to be fueled with hydrogen.” Electrolyzers can be used to create green hydrogen.

In conjunction with its first quarter earnings results, released on April 27, Linde disclosed that “Dow recently announced that it has selected Linde as an industrial gas partner for supply of clean hydrogen and nitrogen for its proposed net zero carbon emissions integrated ethylene cracker site.” Linde also intends to launch a large electrolyzer that will manufacture green hydrogen in upstate New York.

Helping, Citi recently identified LIN as a favorable stock to buy because the firm produces “defensive industrial gasses.” The bank added that LIN can be boosted by its “clean energy transition projects.” Analysts, on average, expect Linde’s earnings per share to climb 13% this fiscal year and 9.3% in the following fiscal year.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO)

Based in Ireland, Fusion Fuel (NASDAQ:HTOO) says that it has “developed a revolutionary new electrolyzer design..that will allow it to produce hydrogen using renewable energy at highly competitive costs.” The company’s electrolyzer is well-suited for ” small-to-midscale project sizes.”

The fact that Fusion Fuel is based in Ireland is certainly positive for the company and for HTOO stock. That’s because the EU, of which Ireland is a part, is seeking “to produce 10 million tonnes and import 10 million tonnes of renewable hydrogen into the EU by 2030.”

usion Fuel’s location and its electrolyzer leave it very well-positioned to benefit from the EU’s efforts. Fusion Fuel seems to be capitalizing on the situation, as the company has obtained more than 60 million euros of grants from sources “in Portugal and Spain,” while it has a rather large 1.5 (gigawatt) project pipeline focused on Portugal, Spain, Italy and North America.”

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) continues to make very lucrative deals in the green hydrogen sector. Most recently, the company disclosed that it would provide Europe’s STEF “with a complete green hydrogen ecosystem across two distribution centers, before potentially expanding further into their network of over 100 sites.” The deal shows that Plug’s efforts to intensively penetrate the European green hydrogen sector are bearing a great deal of fruit.

By 2030, Plug intends “to produce more than 2,000 tons of hydrogen per day from its green hydrogen network” and “deploy one gigawatt (GW) of stationary power products, ship five GW of electrolyzers per year, and deliver 500,000 fuel cell-powered forklift trucks.” The company also believes that it can benefit from its joint venture with Renault, a European automaker, by selling “100,000…vans…by 2030.”

Given these goals and the tremendous progress that PLUG has already made, I expect it to be generating hundreds of millions of dollars of profits by 2030, making it one of the top millionaire-maker hydrogen stocks to buy.

