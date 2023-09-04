3 Millionaire-Maker Cryptos That Are Flying Under the Radar

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The crypto markets might seem a bit stagnant in mid-2023, but don’t let that fool you. Plenty of digital assets are flying under the radar with massive upside potential. As a crypto investor myself, I’ve learned that chasing the flavor of the month can often lead to buying high and selling low. The real millionaire-maker cryptos tend to be more obscure picks, not the tokens dominating sties like CoinMarketCap.

Although hype is never a good reason to invest, things can move fast when these lower-profile cryptos finally get some exposure. The upcoming Bitcoin (BTC-USD) halving in 2024 could act as a catalyst. With savvy picks and a little luck, I believe life-changing gains are still possible in crypto, even in today’s murky markets.

That said, these micro-cap gems can be high-risk. Always do your own research and never invest anything meaningful in such ultra-speculative bets. But if you have the stomach for volatility, perhaps even a tenner into these obscure cryptos could make you crypto-rich one day. Here are three to consider right now.

Chainge (CHNG-USD)

At first glance, Chainge’s (CHNG-USD) cross-chain DEX platform is promising. The ability to seamlessly trade assets across different blockchains is a major pain point Chainge aims to solve. Indeed, this project has some nice additional features like a decentralized options exchange, which provides leverage trading opportunities.

I’m also intrigued by Chainge’s tokenomics. The CHNG token has no pre-mine, and the team behind this crypto plans to use platform profits for buybacks, which makes CHNG an attractive speculative bet. If Chainge gains traction, the buyback-and-burn mechanism could send the price of CHNG soaring.

However, I do have some concerns. The crowded DeFi space is concerning. Does Chainge offer enough unique value to stand out? Time will tell. Plus, its dependence on Fusion for security is another potential vulnerability.

Still, I believe Chainge has solid upside potential as an under-the-radar microcap DeFi play. CHNG could deliver millionaire-maker returns if Chainge’s platform takes off, but it’s up to you to decide if throwing some change into Chainge is really worth it.

Kaspa (KAS-USD)

Kaspa (KAS-USD) has instantly grabbed my attention as one of the most exciting blockchain innovations I’ve seen lately. Its Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) structure lets it reach up to 400 transactions per second while maintaining very high security.

Kaspa also implements the GHOSTDAG protocol. Unlike traditional blockchains, GHOSTDAG does not orphan blocks created in parallel. Rather, it allows them to coexist and orders them in consensus. The Kaspa blockchain is actually a blockDAG, allowing it to maintain very high block rates and minuscule confirmation times dominated by internet latency.

I think KAS seems like a classic high-risk, high-reward microcap bet. While failure is definitely possible, the upside (if Kaspa succeeds in revolutionizing PoW scalability) could be enormous. This kind of overlooked project could turn a small investment into a fortune if things go well.

Trias (TRIAS-USD)

Trias (TRIAS-USD) is a protocol at aims to build reliably secure decentralized apps across practically any device or platform.

The three-layer architecture here looks robust and well-designed. And Trias’ partnerships with major tech giants are very promising. I’m confident Trias has the technical chops to potentially deliver on its vision.

However, as expected, with such cutting-edge technology, there are plenty of risks and unknowns. Trias is still in very early development, which leaves lots of room for delays or setbacks. And the challenges of making autonomous systems trustworthy are immense. Multibagger returns are far from guaranteed.

But if Trias can even partially achieve its lofty goals, TRIAS is worth the current risk, in my opinion. Web 3.0 is just starting out, and projects that work on smart contracts are set to gain the most. The project’s $5.6 million market cap certainly leaves substantial room for upside.

