3 Millionaire-Maker Cannabis Penny Stocks to Buy in February 2024

Support for the legalization of cannabis is at an all-time high. In fact, according to a recent Gallup poll, about 70% of all Americans support legalization. Plus, a 2022 Pew Research poll found that only 10% of Americans believe it shouldn’t be legal at all. All of which is a strong catalyst for cannabis penny stocks.

Helping, multiple states have legalized its use, with more likely to follow suit.

Plus, there’s overwhelming Congressional support for rescheduling. “The case for removing marijuana from Schedule I is overwhelming,” U.S. senators wrote in a letter to the Drug Enforcement Agency. “The DEA should do so by removing cannabis from the CSA altogether, rather than simply placing it in a lower schedule.”

Also, as we near the 2024 presidential election, we could hear more about potential legalization, too. All of which could be substantial catalysts for cannabis penny stocks.

OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)

Since bottoming out around $1, shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) are now up to $2.18. From here, it could double, if not triple with patience.

Helping, OGI just closed the first part of its $124.6 million investment from British American Tobacco (BAT). According to OGI CEO Beena Goldenberg, that investment helped the company remove “a significant amount of risk from our business while enhancing the key competitive advantages that our team worked diligently to put into place in Fiscal 2023.”

Even better, OGI just achieved positive adjusted EBITDA and saw positive cash flow from operations of about $7.7 million. Analysts from Haywood Securities also reiterated a buy rating on the stock with a price target of $3. All thanks to the company’s improving profit margins, which is a result of a strategic focus on higher-margin products.

SNDL (SNDL)

Or, look at cannabis penny stocks, like SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL).

After topping out around $1.70 in January, it dropped to $1.20, and is just starting to pivot higher. Last trading at $1.49 on good volume, it’s also trading at around half of sales and at less than book. Plus, the company just reported that its free cash flow positive, has no debt and holds about C$202 million in cash.

It posted positive free cash flow of $16.5 million in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to negative $67.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net revenue for the third quarter of 2023 of $237.6 million, compared to $230.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 3.1%.

Its net loss of $21.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, was also better than the loss of $98.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. Even better, the company approved the renewal of its share repurchase of up to C$100 million of its outstanding common shares, “enabling SNDL to opportunistically return value to shareholders,” according to the company.

Cronos Group (CRON)

Trading at less than book, Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) is showing signs of life, too.

After falling from about $3.40 in late 2022, the stock now trades at $2.27. From here, if it can break above resistance around $2.30, it could see higher highs. Helping, it’s been expanding globally. In September, for example, it started medical cannabis shipments to Germany. Also, just last month, it jumped into the Australian cannabis market with its first shipment of cannabis flower to Vitura Health Limited, according to the company.

Even better, the company has $840 million in cash, which is slightly below its market cap of $867 million, and has no debt. Should the company see further progress with potential legalization at the federal level, it could double, if not triple from current prices.

On the date of publication, Ian Cooper did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Ian Cooper, a contributor to InvestorPlace.com, has been analyzing stocks and options for web-based advisories since 1999.

