3 Millionaire-Maker Blockchain Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Finding millionaire-maker blockchain stocks can be tricky.

Blockchain stocks include all companies investing in the distributed ledger technology. The blockchain allows records to be kept in a decentralized manner and is deeply associated with cryptocurrency overall.

There are hundreds of smaller firms and stocks that are associated with the blockchain. They apply all kinds of business models with many simply mining for leading cryptos like Ethereum (ETH-USD) and Bitcoin (BTC-USD). No such firms are listed below, although they certainly are capable of producing massive gains over the long run.

Instead, I’ve listed well-known firms primarily in the fintech space that are venturing into blockchain investing as well. They’re firmly entrenched in the present dominant financial system while investing in the growth blockchain offers. These are millionaire-maker blockchain stocks that also are safe.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) likely isn’t the first name that pops into mind in relation to blockchain stock. It’s a payment processing giant that has done very well recently as the cashless economy advances.

Mastercard would be foolish not to believe that credit and debit cards are the final form of value transaction means. Instead, like all payment processors, Mastercard has to react appropriately to a changing landscape that is being affected by blockchain technology.

Indeed, it has filed more than 30 patents for blockchain technology and has dedicated significant resources to developing solutions and teams to advance projects.

The company readily admits that current technology suffers from faults that blockchain technology solves. That technology will lead to greater security in time.

Mastercard stock is one of several card processors investors should consider in relation to the blockchain’s evolution. Visa (NYSE:V) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) are solid choices because U.S. credit card debt is ballooning.

Block (SQ)

Block (NYSE:SQ) hasn’t always been known as Block. It changed its name from Square to Block in December of 2021 to better reflect its business.

Management believed the Square branding, long associated with its eCommerce seller payment solutions, had gone stale. Block better associated the firm with growth notions as the company had by then evolved to include several other business lines including Cash App.

Cash App is important for this conversation as it is used by many for Bitcoin transactions. In fact, Cash App has become the most important piece of Block’s business of late. Square accounted for $770 million in gross profit while Cash App contributed $931 million.

Further, Cash App’s growth has significantly outpaced that of Square. Those results suggest that Block has a long-term strategy in mind that will lead to consistent growth and appropriate investment into fruitful fintech opportunities moving forward.

IBM (IBM)

Mention IBM (NYSE:IBM) and most investors will probably think of consulting, software, and perhaps early model computers if they’re old enough. Far down that list, if on it at all, is blockchain. Yet, IBM is a blockchain firm. It’s also a safe firm overall with a diverse business footprint across tech that shields it from the volatility small, blockchain-first firms are exposed to.

IBM’s Hyperledger Fabric is its modular blockchain framework that has enterprise applications. It is based on an open source Linux Foundation project that IBM is working to develop into an enterprise-scale blockchain platform.

It essentially allows users to develop automated smart contracts that dictate executable actions. IBM has noted several enterprise use cases including an implementation for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) that improved its supply chain efficiency.

IBM stock is a reasonable enterprise blockchain investment to make. That’s especially true for investors who value the income that IBM’s high-yield dividend provides.

