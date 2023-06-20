3 Millionaire-Maker 5G Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The rise of 5G wireless technology has sparked a seismic shift in the global digital landscape. With several contenders in the arena, there are a few millionaire-maker 5G stocks with the potential to become massive players.

The 5G revolution isn’t just about faster internet speeds; it’s a transformative force that can drive advancements in various technologies, including artificial intelligence to autonomous vehicles.

Key factors such as the growing adoption of virtual networking architecture and increased mobile data traffic drive 5G technology at a rampant pace. Moreover, 5G’s impact extends to industries such as healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, and other novel technologies.

The 5G market, valued at a whopping $5.53 Billion in 2020, is projected to grow to a whopping 667.9 Billion by 2026. With such massive growth on the horizon, it is imperative to identify the millionaire-maker 5G stocks for long-term investment. Let’s identify the best high return 5G stocks to consider now.

TMUS T-Mobile $130.93 AMT American Tower $192.89 AMZN Amazon’s $125.49

T-Mobile (TMUS)

Source: Shutterstock

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has arguably occupied the top spot in the grand race to 5G supremacy. The carrier’s impressive 5G reach extends to a whopping 5,000 cities, enveloping more than a staggering 200 million individuals in its fast-paced, low-latency embrace.

Its effective use of the low-band spectrum helps it effectively navigate through walls and windows, unlike millimeter wave-based 5G networks.

The company is setting the pace for rural connectivity, ensuring that almost 96% of rural Americans aren’t left in the digital dust. Its ambitious plans don’t stop there, as the firm predicts a tenfold improvement in its robust 5G network by 2024, an acceleration fueled by its strategic merger with Sprint.

T-Mobile is a brand that’s synonymous with growth and ambition, having closed out last year, bringing Ultra Capacity 5G to an eye-popping 260 million individuals.

Far from resting on its laurels, the company will invest between $9.4 billion to $9.7 billion in 2023, potentially supercharging its 5G infrastructure even more.

American Tower (AMT)

Source: SERDTHONGCHAI / Shutterstock.com

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) has established its position as a titan in the global communication infrastructure space, which effectively lords over an impressive empire of 225,000 cell towers.

The burgeoning demand for 5G infrastructure is a major catalyst for the firm, fueled by carrier network investments and unprecedented organic growth in the North American region.

With this tailwind at its back, American Tower can capitalize on the massive 5G revolution. The company’s robust financial health, underpinned by consistent growth in revenues and dividends, adds a layer of allure to this investment narrative.

After all, its average-funds-from-operations have grown by more than 8.5% in the past five years on average, dwarfing the sector median by 296%. As the 5G wave rolls on, American Tower is all set to ride the crest, creating a compelling growth narrative.

Amazon (AMZN)

Source: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) foray into the 5G landscape through its Amazon Web Services (AWS) division lays a promising foundation for the firm.

Its Private 5G platform and its robust cloud network will benefit as the private 5G network market expands in tandem with the broader 5G market. These strategic positioning points to a strong potential for sustained growth, which should interest long-term investors.

Meanwhile, Amazon is taking further steps into the 5G space with its Project Kuiper initiative. It involves the deployment of a constellation of satellites to offer high-speed, low-latency broadband services, particularly to rural areas where such services are limited.

By providing backhaul solutions for wireless carriers delivering both LTE and 5G, Amazon is positioning itself as a key player in the 5G market. Hence, its dual-pronged approach underscores its powerful commitment to capitalize on the opportunities presented by 5G technology.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Millionaire-Maker 5G Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.