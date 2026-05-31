A $3 Million Insurance Bet: What This Fund Might Be Seeing in Ryan Specialty Stock

Key Points

Guardian Point Capital added 75,000 shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings last quarter; the estimated trade value was $3.20 million.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value fell by $6.41 million, reflecting both trading and price movement.

The post-buy stake stood at 575,000 shares valued at $19.40 million.

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Guardian Point Capital increased its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings (NYSE:RYAN) by 75,000 shares in the first quarter, an estimated $3.20 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Guardian Point Capital added 75,000 shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings (NYSE:RYAN), bringing its total position to 575,000 shares. The estimated transaction value is approximately $3.20 million based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake decreased by $6.41 million, reflecting both added shares and stock price changes.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: APO: $55.71 million (23.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: GOOGL: $28.69 million (11.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SGOL: $26.77 million (11.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: AMZN: $26.03 million (10.7% of AUM) NYSE: ONTO: $22.56 million (9.3% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, Ryan Specialty shares were priced at $31.20, down 55% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500, which is up 28% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.16 billion Net Income (TTM) $108.69 million Dividend Yield 1.6% Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $31.20

Company Snapshot

Ryan Specialty Holdings offers specialty insurance products and solutions, including distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services.

The firm operates as a wholesale broker and managing underwriter.

It serves insurance brokers, agents, and carriers seeking specialized insurance solutions and risk management expertise.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. provides specialty insurance products and services, with a focus on delivering tailored solutions to the insurance distribution market.

What this transaction means for investors

Guardian Point Capital seems to lean toward high-quality compounders and alternative asset managers, with top positions including Apollo, Alphabet, Amazon, and gold ETF SGOL.



That’s interesting given that despite the stock's rough 12 months, Ryan Specialty delivered a strong first quarter. Revenue climbed 15.2% year over year to $795.2 million, while organic revenue growth reached 11.8%. Adjusted EBITDAC increased 15.7% to $232 million, and adjusted earnings per share rose 20.5% to $0.47. The company also swung to a $40.6 million profit from a loss a year earlier.



Management acknowledged a tougher insurance market but sounded confident about continuing to gain share. Founder Patrick Ryan pointed to the firm's "diversified enterprise," while CEO Tim Turner highlighted ongoing investments in technology, AI, and data capabilities designed to strengthen its competitive position.



So far, double-digit organic growth suggests Ryan Specialty can keep winning business even as industry conditions become more challenging, and Guard Point's purchase signals it sees the recent stock weakness as an opportunity rather than a warning sign.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.