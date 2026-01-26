3 Midstream Stocks Positioned to Withstand Energy Price Swings

The overall energy sector is highly vulnerable to crude price volatility as prices of crude oil and refined products are driven by factors largely outside their control, including global supply-demand balances, OPEC+ production decisions, geopolitical tensions, weather events and macroeconomic conditions. Sharp movements in prices can materially affect earnings and profit margins, particularly for upstream players whose earnings are directly proportional to crude prices.

In contrast, the downstream sector's earnings are inversely proportional to crude prices, while integrated companies are naturally hedged against volatility due to their presence across the entire value chain, from production to refining. However, unlike most energy companies, Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD and Enbridge Inc. ENB are not highly vulnerable to commodity prices.

Midstream Operations: Insulated From Commodity Price Swings

Due to the very nature of business, the midstream players’ revenues have limited exposure to crude price volatility. Midstream players generate stable and predictable cash flow amid commodity price volatility since the shipper’s book spaces in the pipeline network and storage assets on a long-term contract. Moreover, for some midstream players, shippers pay for spaces booked even though not utilized, thereby generating predictable cash flow.

3 Midstream Stocks to Gain: KMI, EPD, ENB

Kinder Morgan is the largest transporter of petroleum products in North America and owns approximately 79,000 miles of pipeline network, more than 700 Bcf of working natural gas storage capacity and 139 terminals. KMI generates stable fee-based revenues from take-or-pay contracts.

Enterprise Products, like KMI, also generates stable fee-based revenues from take-or-pay contracts, thus insulating its business model from crude price volatility. With over 50,000 miles of pipeline network, more than 300 million barrels of liquids storage facilities and other infrastructure, EPD can serve products and services to multiple markets.

Enbridge transports around 30% of oil and liquids that are produced in North America through its crude oil pipeline networks. ENB owns and operates natural gas pipelines, storage and processing facilities. ENB, like EPD and KMI, generates stable fee-based revenues by contracting spaces in its assets to shippers.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.