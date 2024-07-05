3 Midstream Stocks to Gain Amid Energy Market Volatility

During the initial phase of the pandemic, prior to the availability of vaccines, the global energy markets experienced heightened uncertainty. This uncertainty was notably reflected in the oil market, wherein crude oil prices plummeted to a historic low of -$36.98 per barrel on Apr 20, 2020. Subsequently, as vaccine developments progressed and economies gradually reopened, the pricing dynamics for West Texas Intermediate crude saw a remarkable recovery, reaching $123.64 per barrel by Mar 8, 2022, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Currently, WTI oil price is trading at more than $80 per barrel. Thus, it is apparent that the business model of most energy players, by nature, is exposed to extreme volatility in commodity prices. Hence, it would be wise for investors to keep an eye on midstream stocks like Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI, MPLX LP MPLX and The Williams Companies Inc. WMB.

Midstream Energy Players to the Rescue

Although the fate of energy players is highly dependent on oil and gas prices, stocks in midstream space have lower exposure to volatility in commodity prices than oil and gas producers. This is because midstream players generate stable fee-based revenues since the transportation and storage assets are being booked by shippers for the long term. Hence, their business model is relatively low-risk, which indicates considerably less exposure to oil and gas prices, and volume risks.

We have employed our Stock Screener to zero in on three stocks belonging to the midstream energy space that are well-poised to gain, and hence, investors should keep an eye on these stocks. The three stocks mentioned above currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

3 Stocks to Gain

Kinder Morgan: With its operating interests in oil and gas pipeline networks spread across 83,000 miles, KMI is a leading energy infrastructure company in North America. It derives most of its earnings from take-or-pay contracts, generating stable fee-based revenues.

Kinder Morgan is poised to grow on the back of its business model, which is relatively resilient to volume and commodity price risks.

MPLX: The firm has ownership and operating interests in midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, thereby generating stable cash flow. With a strong focus on returning capital to unit holders, MPLX repurchased $491 million of common units last year. Under its unit repurchase authorization, the partnership has yet to buy back the remaining $771 million of its units.

The Williams Companies: It is well-poised to capitalize on the mounting demand for clean energy since it is engaged in transporting, storing, gathering, and processing natural gas and natural gas liquids.

With its pipeline networks spread across more than 30,000 miles, the company connects premium basins in the United States to the key market. WMB’s assets can meet 30% of the nation’s consumption of natural gas, which is utilized for heating purposes and clean-energy generation.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MPLX LP (MPLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.