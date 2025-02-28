3 Mid-Caps Worth Watching Closely in March

Mid-cap stocks don’t get the same headlines as large caps but move aggressively in both directions, creating outsized opportunities for investors. Unlike their mega-cap counterparts, which tend to grind higher or lower over time, mid-caps often soar or crash within days, driven by headlines, sentiment, and pure speculation.

This volatility presents unique opportunities for traders and investors willing to embrace the risk. Mid-caps can deliver massive gains in short timeframes, whether it’s a potential merger play or a biotech rally still gaining momentum overextended. Here are three that should be on your radar in March.

H&E Equipment Services: A Takeover Play With Arbitrage Potential

[content-module:Forecast|NASDAQ:HEES]

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) has been on an incredible run, gaining 120% since mid-January. Much of this momentum stems from reports that Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) is considering acquiring the company for $104.89 per share.

Despite the takeover rumors, H&E closed Friday at $98, nearly 7% below the rumored buyout price. That gap could present a low-risk arbitrage opportunity, especially if negotiations continue to progress.

It’s a sharp turnaround for a stock that spent December and early January trending lower. With the market pricing in a potential deal but still leaving a discount to the rumored buyout price, traders looking for short-term upside with limited downside risk may find H&E compelling.

Oklo: A 30% Pullback After a Massive Rally

[content-module:Forecast|NYSE:OKLO]

Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) was one of the hottest stocks on the market heading into February, but the past few weeks have been rough. After soaring to all-time highs, shares have shed more than 30% as investors took profits and sentiment cooled.

The stock’s initial surge was fueled by optimism around its potential to deliver cheap and clean nuclear power, a theme that captured Wall Street’s attention. However, it’s still an early-stage company that has yet to bring its product to market, making it vulnerable to extreme volatility.

The recent five-day losing streak may be a much-needed reset after an unsustainable run. But once the dust settles, don’t be surprised if Oklo takes off again - this time with more measured momentum rather than the breakneck 1,000% rally it saw between September and February.

Akero Therapeutics: Holding Its 140% Gains With More Room to Run

[content-module:Forecast|NASDAQ:AKRO]

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) has been on a 140% run since mid-January, and unlike many biotech stocks that fade after big rallies, Akero is holding steady.

The catalyst? Strong Phase 2b trial results for its MASH drug, a potential treatment for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, which is considered one of the most lucrative untapped drug markets. Investors have remained confident in the upside, even as the company took advantage of the rally to sell more stock.

This resilience is backed by institutional support. Bank of America recently upgraded the stock to a Buy, with a new price target of $63 - a more than 20% upside from last week’s closing price of $52. With momentum holding strong and major analysts backing further gains, Akero should still have plenty of room to run in March.

Final Thoughts

Mid-cap stocks come with higher volatility, but investors with an appetite for risk offer outsized reward potential. H&E has a takeover narrative that could unlock quick gains. Oklo is setting up for another potential breakout after a major pullback, and Akero is holding its biotech rally with further upside in sight.

These three stocks deserve a close watch for those looking to capture big moves in March.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.