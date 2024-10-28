3 Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Outstanding Returns

Blend funds, also known as hybrid funds, aim for value appreciation by capital gains. They owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great picks for investors looking for a mix of growth and value investment. A mid-cap blend fund is a type of equity mutual fund that holds a mix of value and growth stocks in its portfolio, where the market cap of the stocks is generally between $2 billion and $10 billion.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock FMCSX, MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Eq BMSFX and DFA US Vector Equity DFVEX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock fund seeks long-term growth of capital. FMCSX also invests in common stocks of companies with medium market capitalization.

Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock has three-year annualized returns of 8.6%. FMCSX has an expense ratio of 0.82% compared with the category average of 0.93%.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Eq fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of mid-cap companies. BMSFX advisors invest in common stocks, equity interests in real estate investment trusts and other securities, representing an ownership interest in a company or other issuers.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.8%. As of the end of May 2024, BMSFX had 144 issues and invested 2% of its net assets in Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

DFA US Vector Equity fund invests the majority of its net assets in a diverse group of securities of companies operating in the United States, with a focus on small-cap companies. DFVEX advisors also look at lower relative share price and higher profitability, while making their investment decisions.

DFA US Vector Equity has three-year annualized returns of 8.8%. Jed S. Fogdall has been one of the fund managers of DFVEX since 2012.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all mid-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of mid-cap blend mutual funds.

