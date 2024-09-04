3 Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Higher Returns

Blend funds, also known as hybrid funds, aim for value appreciation by capital gains. They owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great picks for investors looking for a mix of growth and value investment. A mid-cap blend fund is a type of equity mutual fund that holds a mix of value and growth stocks in its portfolio, where the market cap of the stocks is generally between $2 billion and $10 billion.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap blend mutual funds, viz., DFA US Vector Equity DFVEX,Vanguard Strategic Equity Investor Shares VSEQX and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock FMCSX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

DFA US Vector Equity fund invests the majority of its net assets in a diverse group of securities of companies operating in the United States, with a focus on small-cap companies. DFVEX advisors also look at a lower relative share price and higher profitability while making their investment decisions.

DFA US Vector Equity fund has three-year annualized returns of 8.3%. As of April 2024, DFVEX held 49 issues, with 1.2% of its assets invested in Exxon Mobil Corp.

Vanguard Strategic Equity Investor Shares fund seeks the maximum long-term capital growth by investing primarily in the stocks of small and midsize companies. VSEQX advisors use computer-driven valuation models to assess valuation criteria such as earnings and cash flow.

Vanguard Strategic Equity Investor Shares fund has three-year annualized returns of 8.4%. VSEQX has an expense ratio of 0.17% compared with the category average of 0.91%.

Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of mid-cap companies with market capitalization similar to those on the Russell MidcapA Index or the S&P MidCap 400A Index. FMCSX typically invests in growth and value stocks.

Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock has three-year annualized returns of 7%. Nicola Stafford has been one of the fund managers of FMCSX since 2001.

