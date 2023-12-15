3 Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Terrific Returns

Investors interested in comparatively less risky returns through exposure to both growth and value securities may opt for mid-cap blend mutual funds. While mid-cap funds are expected to offer the best of both large- and small-cap ones, blend funds, also known as "hybrid funds," aim for value appreciation by capital gains. Companies with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally considered mid-cap firms.

Moreover, mid-cap funds are believed to provide higher returns than their large-cap counterparts while witnessing a lower level of volatility than the small-cap ones. Meanwhile, blend funds provide significant exposure to both growth and value stocks. These funds owe their origin to the graphical representation of a fund's equity style box.

Below, we will share with you three mid-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock FMCSX, Ave Maria Value Fund AVEMX and MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund BMSFX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank(Strong Buy), as we expect these mutual funds to outperform their peers in the future. To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all mid-cap blend funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock seeks long-term growth of capital. FMCSX invests most of its assets in common stocks of companies with medium-market capitalization and in growth and value stocks.

Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock has three-year annualized returns of 9.6%. FMCSX has an expense ratio of 0.84% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

Ave Maria Value Fund invests primarily in common stocks believed to be priced at a discount to their true value. It invests the majority of its net assets in companies meeting its religious criteria. AVEMX invests in securities of companies of various market caps.

Ave Maria Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.4%. As of the end of September 2023, AVEMX had 32 issues and invested 12.6% of its net assets in Texas Pacific Land Corp.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of domestic and foreign mid-cap companies. BMSFX advisors invest in common stocks, equity interests in real estate investment trusts and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company or other issuers.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 8.3%. Matthew W. Krummell has been one of the fund managers of BMSFX since August 2016.

