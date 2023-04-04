3 Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Stunning Returns

Investors interested in comparatively less risky returns through exposure to both growth and value securities may opt for mid-cap blend mutual funds. While mid-cap funds are expected to offer the best of both large- and small-cap ones, blend funds, also known as "hybrid funds," aim for value appreciation by capital gains. Companies with market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally considered mid-cap firms.

Moreover, mid-cap funds are believed to provide higher returns than their large-cap counterparts while witnessing a lower level of volatility than the small-cap ones. Meanwhile, blend funds provide significant exposure to both growth and value stocks. These funds owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund's equity-style box.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap blend mutual funds, namely Boston Trust SMID Cap Fund BTSMX, U.S. Vector Equity Portfolio DFVEX and Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund VSEQX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Boston Trust SMID Cap Fund invests the majority of its assets in a varied portfolio of domestic equity securities of small and mid-cap companies. BTSMX defines small and mid-cap issuers as those with market cap within the range encompassed by the Russell 2500TM Index at the time of purchase. The fund has returned 13% over the past three years.

As of December 2022, BTSMX held 74 issues, with 2.3% of its assets invested in Cooper Companies.

U.S. Vector Equity Portfolio invests most of its net assets in a diverse group of companies operating in the United States with high exposure in lower relative price and higher profitability companies. DFVEX chooses to invest in companies with market cap as compared to the weighted set of U.S. operating companies listed on the U.S. securities exchange. The fund has returned 15.5% over the past three years.

DFVEX has an expense ratio of 0.28% compared with the category average of 1.01%.

Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund seeks to maximize long-term capital growth by investing primarily in the stocks of small and mid-size companies. The fund advisor uses computer-driven valuation models to assess valuation criteria such as earnings and cash flow. VSEQX offers a dividend in December. The fund has returned 15.9% over the past three years.

Cesar Orosco has been one of the fund managers of VSEQX since 2021.

