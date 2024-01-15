3 Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Stellar Returns

Blend funds, also known as hybrid funds, aim for value appreciation by capital gains. They owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great picks for investors looking for a mix of growth and value investment. In addition, a mid-cap blend fund is a type of equity mutual fund that holds a mix of value and growth stocks in its portfolio, where the market cap of the stocks is generally between $2 billion and $10 billion.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Vanguard Strategic Equity Inv VSEQX, DFA US Vector Equity Fund DFVEX and MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund BMSFX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Vanguard Strategic Equity Inv fund seeks the maximum long-term capital growth by investing primarily in the stocks of small and mid-size companies. VSEQX advisors use computer-driven valuation models to assess valuation criteria such as earnings and cash flow.

Vanguard Strategic Equity Inv fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.2%. VSEQX has an expense ratio of 0.17% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

DFA US Vector Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in a broad and diverse group of companies operating in the United States with high exposure in smaller-capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies. DFVEX advisors choose to invest in a weighted set of U.S. operating companies that are listed on the U.S. securities exchange.

DFA US Vector Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.1%. As of October 2023, DFVEX held 49 issues, and 1.4% of its assets were invested in Exxon Mobil Corp.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund invests its assets in equity securities of medium-sized companies. BMSFX’s investment portfolio typically comprises common stocks, real estate investment trusts, and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company or other issuers.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.1%. Matthew W. Krummell has been one of the fund managers of BMSFX since 2016.

