3 Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

Blend funds are known as hybrid funds. Blend funds aim for value appreciation by capital gains. It owes its origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great picks for investors looking for a mix of growth and value investment. Meanwhile, a mid-cap blend fund is a type of equity mutual fund that holds in its portfolio a mix of value and growth stocks, where the market cap of the stocks are generally between $2 billion and $10 billion.

Below we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap blend mutual funds, namely Boston Trust SMID Cap Fund BTSMX, RMB SMID Cap Fund Class I RMBMX and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund FMCSX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds .

Boston Trust SMID Cap Fund invests the majority of its assets in a varied portfolio of domestic equity securities of small and mid-cap companies. BTSMX defines small and mid-cap issuers as those with market cap within the range encompassed by the Russell 2500TM Index at the time of purchase. The fund has returned 14% over the past three years.

As of December 2021, BTSMX held 74 issues, with 2.3% of its assets invested in Perkinelmer Inc.

RMB SMID Cap Fund Class I invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities of companies with small to mid-market capitalization. RMBMX defines small to mid-cap companies as those with a market cap between $100 million and $10 billion at the time of purchase. The fund has returned 18.4% over the past three years.

RMBMX has an expense ratio of 0.80% compared with the category average of 1.09%.

Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of mid-cap companies (companies with market capitalization similar to companies on the Russell MidcapA Index or the S&P MidCap 400A Index). FMCSX invests in either "growth" stocks or "value" stocks or both. The fund has returned 17% over the past three years.

John Roth has been one of the fund managers of FMCSX since 2011.

