3 Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Impressive Returns

Blend funds, also known as hybrid funds, aim for value appreciation by capital gains. They owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great picks for investors looking for a mix of growth and value investment. In addition, a mid-cap blend fund is a type of equity mutual fund that holds a mix of value and growth stocks in its portfolio, where the market cap of the stocks is generally between $2 billion and $10 billion.



Below, we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Ave Maria Value Fund AVEMX, Hartford Schroders US Midcap Opportunities Fund SMDIX and MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund BMSFX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.



Ave Maria Value Fund invests most of its assets in companies that meet its religious criteria. AVEMX advisors choose to invest in common stocks that are considered undervalued based on their value criteria.

Ave Maria Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 14.7%. Ryan M. Kuyawa has been one of the fund managers of AVEMX since 2020.



Hartford Schroders US MidCap Opportunities Fund invests in equity securities of mid-cap U.S.-based companies. SMDIX advisors choose to invest in equity securities of micro-cap, small-cap or large-cap companies based on their potential for capital appreciation.



Hartford Schroders US MidCap Opportunities Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.5%. As of January 2023, SMDIX held 76 issues, and 2.5% of its assets were invested in MASIMO CORP.



MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund invests its assets in equity securities of medium-sized companies. BMSFX’s investment portfolio typically comprises common stocks, real estate investment trusts, and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company or other issuers.



MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.1%. BMSFX has an expense ratio of 0.84% compared with the category average of 0.94%.



To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all mid-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of mid-cap blend mutual funds.



