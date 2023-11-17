3 Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Exceptional Returns

Blend funds, also known as hybrid funds, aim for value appreciation by capital gains. They owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great picks for investors looking for a mix of growth and value investment. In addition, a mid-cap blend fund is a type of equity mutual fund that holds a mix of value and growth stocks in its portfolio, where the market cap of the stocks is generally between $2 billion and $10 billion.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Vanguard Strategic Equity Inv VSEQX, DFA US Vector Equity Fund DFVEX and Ave Maria Value Fund AVEMX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Vanguard Strategic Equity Inv seeks the maximum long-term capital growth by investing primarily in the stocks of small and midsize companies. VSEQX advisors use computer-driven valuation models to assess valuation criteria such as earnings and cash flow.

Vanguard Strategic Equity Inv has three-year annualized returns of 11.3%. As of June 2023, VSEQX held 557 issues, and 0.9% of its assets were invested in United Rentals, Inc.

DFA US Vector Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in a broad and diverse group of companies operating in the United States with high exposure in smaller-capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies. DFVEX advisors choose to invest in a weighted set of U.S. operating companies that are listed on the U.S. securities exchange.

DFA US Vector Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.6%. DFVEX has an expense ratio of 0.28% compared with the category average of 1.01%.

Ave Maria Value Fund invests primarily in common stocks believed to be priced at a discount to their true value. It invests the majority of its net assets in companies meeting its religious criteria. AVEMX invests in securities of companies of various market caps.

Ave Maria Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 15.7%. Ryan M. Kuyawa has been one of the fund managers of AVEMX since 2020.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all mid-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of mid-cap blend mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>







Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (VSEQX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (AVEMX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (DFVEX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.