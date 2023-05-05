3 Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Exceptional Returns

Blend funds, also known as hybrid funds, aim for value appreciation by capital gains. They owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great picks for investors looking for a mix of growth and value investment. In addition, a mid-cap blend fund is a type of equity mutual fund that holds a mix of value and growth stocks in its portfolio, where the market cap of the stocks is generally between $2 billion and $10 billion. Below, we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund FMCSX
, Hartford Schroders US Midcap Opportunities Fund SMDIX
, and MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund BMSFX
. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1
(Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds. Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund
seeks to achieve long-term capital growth and invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of medium-sized companies, which have market capitalization comparable to those in the Russell Midcap Index or the S&P Midcap 400. FMCSX distributes dividends and capital gains biannually. Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 23.9%. As of January 2023, FMCSX held 164 issues, and 1.9% of its assets were invested in HESS CORP. Hartford Schroders US Midcap Opportunities Fund
invests in equity securities of mid-cap U.S.-based companies. SMDIX also invests in equity securities of big, small or microcap enterprises if the sub-adviser anticipates potential capital growth. Hartford Schroders US Midcap Opportunities Fund has three-year annualized returns of 19.9%. SMDIX has an expense ratio of 0.89% compared with the category average of 0.94%. MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund
invests its assets in equity securities of medium-sized companies. BMSFX’s investment portfolio typically comprises common stocks, real estate investment trusts, and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company or other issuers. MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 19.7%. Matthew W. Krummell has been one of the fund managers of BMSFX since 2016. To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all mid-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of mid-cap blend mutual funds.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>
Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now
Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.
Download free today.View All Zacks #1 Ranked Mutual Funds
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Get Your Free (FMCSX): Fund Analysis Report
Get Your Free (SMDIX): Fund Analysis Report
Get Your Free (BMSFX): Fund Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.