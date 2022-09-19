3 Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Excellent Returns

Blend funds are known as hybrid funds. Blend funds aim for value appreciation by capital gains. They owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great picks for investors looking for a mix of growth and value investment. In addition, a mid-cap blend fund is a type of equity mutual fund that holds a mix of value and growth stocks in its portfolio, where the market cap of the stocks is generally between $2 billion and $10 billion.

Below we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap blend mutual funds, namely Boston Trust SMID Cap Fund BTSMX, RMB SMID Cap Fund RMBMX and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund FMCSX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Boston Trust SMID Cap Fund invests the majority of its assets in a varied portfolio of domestic equity securities of small and mid-cap companies. BTSMX defines small and mid-cap issuers as those with market cap within the range of the Russell 2500TM Index at the time of purchase. The fundhas returned 9.8% over the past three years.

As of June 2022, BTSMX held 71 issues, with 2.4% of its assets invested in Service Corp. International.

RMB SMID Cap Fund invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities of companies with small to mid-market capitalization. RMBMX defines small to mid-cap companies as those with a market cap between $100 million and $10 billion at the time of purchase. The fund has returned 11.9% over the past three years.

RMBMX has an expense ratio of 0.80% compared with the category average of 1.09%.

Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of mid-cap companies (companies with market capitalization similar to companies on the Russell MidcapA Index or the S&P MidCap 400A Index). FMCSX typically invests in growth stocks and value stocks. The fund has returned 12.6% over the past three years.

John D. Roth has been one of the fund managers of FMCSX since 2011.

