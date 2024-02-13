3 Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Attractive Returns

Investors interested in comparatively less risky returns through exposure to both growth and value securities may opt for mid-cap blend mutual funds. While mid-cap funds are expected to offer the best of both large- and small-cap ones, blend funds, also known as "hybrid funds," aim for value appreciation by capital gains. Companies with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally considered mid-cap firms.

Moreover, mid-cap funds are believed to provide higher returns than their large-cap counterparts while witnessing a lower level of volatility than the small-cap ones. Meanwhile, blend funds provide significant exposure to both growth and value stocks. These funds owe their origin to the graphical representation of a fund's equity style box.

Below, we will share with you three mid-cap blend mutual funds, viz., DFA US Vector Equity Fund DFVEX, Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock FMCSX and Ave Maria Value Fund AVEMX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank(Strong Buy), as we expect these mutual funds to outperform their peers in the future. To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all mid-cap blend funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

DFA US Vector Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in a broad and diverse group of companies operating in the United States with high exposure in smaller-capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies. DFVEX advisors choose to invest in a weighted set of companies that are listed on the U.S. securities exchange.

DFA US Vector Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.1%. Jed S. Fogdall has been one of the fund managers of DFVEX since February 2012.

Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock fund seeks long-term growth of capital. FMCSX invests most of its assets in common stocks of companies with medium-market capitalization and in growth and value stocks.

Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.2%. As of the end of October 2023, FMCSX had 152 issues and invested 2.1% of its net assets in Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Ave Maria Value Fund invests primarily in common stocks believed to be priced at a discount to their true value. It invests the majority of its net assets in companies meeting its religious criteria. AVEMX invests in securities of companies of various market caps.

Ave Maria Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.5%. AVEMX has an expense ratio of 0.93% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

