3 MFS Mutual Funds Worth Betting On

Founded in 1924, MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services) had $597.5 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2022. The company deals in more than 80 portfolios, which invest in domestic and global stocks along with fixed-income debt securities. It focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals.

MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has investment offices in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company has a dedicated staff of more than 1,900, who efficiently address its clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation, and expertise in risk management.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds — MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund MIGFX, MFS Global Real Estate Fund MGLRX and MFS New Discovery Value Fund NDVVX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in common stocks and other securities. MIGFX focuses on investing its assets in the stocks of companies its advisor believes have above-average earnings growth potential in comparison to others.

MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 12%. As of May 2022, MIGFX held 58 issues, with 11.3% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

MFS Global Real Estate Fund seeks total return by investing the majority of its net assets in equity securities of real estate-related investments irrespective of their size. MGLRX invests across geographies, but primarily in a single country or region.

MFS Global Real Estate Fund has three-year annualized returns of 2.7%. Richard Gable has been one of the fund managers of MGLRX since 2012.

MFS New Discovery Value Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in common stocks, equity interests in real estate investment trusts and other instruments that its advisors believe are undervalued. NDVVX management also invests in foreign issues.

MFS New Discovery Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.7%. NDVVX has an expense ratio of 0.83% compared with the category average of 1.16%.

