3 MFS Mutual Funds to Rake in Big Gains

Renowned global asset manager MFS aims to provide an array of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals. Based on assets raised in the country or region, the company managed assets worth over $535.8 billion as of Oct 31, 2020.

The company has 1,900 employees dedicated to addressing clients’ needs. MFS deals in more than 80 portfolios investing in not only domestic and global stocks but also fixed-income securities. It has investment offices in Boston, Hong Kong, São Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Below we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

MFS Research International Fund Class R6 MRSKX aims for capital growth. The fund mostly invests its assets in non-U.S. equity securities, which may include emerging market equity securities. These equity securities comprise common stocks and other securities that signify an ownership interest in a company or other issuers. MRSKX has three-year annualized returns of 5.4% and sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Victoria J. Higley is the fund manager of MRSKX since 2016.

MFS Global Real Estate Fund Class A MGLAX aims for total return. The fund mostly invests in equity securities of U.S. and foreign real estate-related investments. This Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 has three-year annualized returns of 5.2%.

As of the end of September 2020, MGLAX held 64 issues with 5.99% of its assets invested in Prologis Inc.

MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund Class R4 OTCJX aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in companies with medium market capitalization, similar to those included on the Russell Midcap A Growth Index over the last 13 months at the time of purchase. OTCJX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has three-year annualized returns of 19.9%.

OTCJX has an expense ratio of 0.84% compared with the category average of 1.16%.

