3 MFS Mutual Funds to Buy for Spectacular Returns

Founded in 1924, MFS had nearly $531.9 billion in assets under management as of Jul 31, 2020. MFS deals in more than 80 portfolios, which invest in both domestic and global stocks along with fixed-income debt securities. The company focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals.

MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has investment offices in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company has 1,900 employees dedicated to address its clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation and effective risk management.

Below we share with you three top-rated MFS mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

MFS Global Real Estate Fund Class A MGLAX aims for total return. The fund invests the majority of its assets in U.S. and foreign real estate-related investments. It mostly focuses on investing in equity securities. MGLAX may invest in companies of any market capitalization across different countries. The fund has returned 3.9% over the past three years.

MGLAX has an expense ratio of 1.23% compared with the category average of 1.26%.

MFS Research International Fund Class R6 MRSKX aims for capital growth. The fund mostly invests its assets in non-U.S. equity securities, which may include emerging market equity securities. These equity securities comprise common stocks and other securities that signify an ownership interest in a company or other issuers. MRSKX has three-year annualized returns of 4.5%.

Victoria J. Higley is the fund manager of MRSKX since 2016.

MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund Class A OTCAX aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of medium-market-capitalization companies. According to MFS, medium-market-capitalization issuers are those that have market capitalization similar to those of companies included on the Russell Midcap Growth Index over the last 13 months at the time of purchase. OTCAX has returned 17.3% in the past three years.

As of the end of June 2020, OTCAX held 98 issues with 2.8% of its assets invested in Cadence Design Systems Inc.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

