3 MFS Mutual Funds That Should Be on Your Radar

Founded in 1924, MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services) had $636.9 billion in assets under management as of Mar 31, 2022. The company deals in more than 80 portfolios, which invest in domestic and global stocks along with fixed-income debt securities. It focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals.

MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has investment offices in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney, and Tokyo. The company has a dedicated staff of more than 1,900, who efficiently address clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation, and expertise in risk management.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds. MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund Class R6 MIGNX, MFS New Discovery Value Fund Class R6 NDVVX, and MFS Global Real Estate Fund Class R6 MGLRX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund Class R6 seeks capital appreciation by investing in common stocks and other securities. MIGNX advisors invest a sizeable portion of its net assets in companies that offer above-average earnings growth potential.

MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund Class R6 has three-year annualized returns of 14.9%. As of November 2021, MIGNX held 55 issues, with 11.72% of its net assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

MFS New Discovery Value Fund Class R6 seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets in equity of common stock, equity interests in real estate investment trusts, and other instruments with ownership interest that their advisors believe are undervalued in comparison to its underlying worth. NDVVX management may also invest in foreign issues.

MFS New Discovery Value Fund Class R6 has three-year annualized returns of 12.1%. NDVVX has an expense ratio of 0.83% compared with the category average of 1.16%.

MFS Global Real Estate Fund Class R6 seeks capital total return by investing the maximum portion of its net assets in equity securities of real estate-related investments irrespective of their size. MGLRX advisors invest in the U.S and foreign countries and regions.

MFS Global Real Estate Fund Class R6 has returned 9.3% in the past three years. Richard R. Gable has been one of the fund managers of MGLRX since March 2009.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.