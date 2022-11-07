3 MFS Mutual Funds That Deserve Your Attention

Renowned global asset manager, MFS, provides an array of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals. Based on assets raised in the country or region, the company managed assets worth over $597.5 billion as of May 31, 2022.

The company has 1,900 employees dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. MFS deals in more than 80 portfolios investing in domestic and global stocks as well as in fixed-income securities. It has investment offices in Boston, Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds — MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund MIGFX, MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund MUETX and MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund MGTIX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in stocks. MIGFX focuses on investing its assets in the stocks of companies its advisor believes to have above-average earnings growth potential in comparison to others.

MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 7.6%. As of May 2022, MIGFX held 58 issues, with 11.3% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in equity securities, including common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company.

MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 8.4%. James C. Fallon has been one of the fund managers of MUETX since 2015.

MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company or another issuer. MGTIX advisors focus on investing in stocks of companies they believe have above-average earnings growth potential compared to other growth companies.

MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 7.9%. MGTIX has an expense ratio of 0.46% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all MFSmutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

