3 MFS Mutual Funds for Striking Returns

Founded in 1924, MFS had nearly $489.5 billion in assets under management as of Aug 31, 2019. MFS deals in more than 60 portfolios, which invests in both domestic and global stocks as well as in fixed-income debt securities. The company focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals.

MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA and has investment offices in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company has 1,700 employees dedicated to address clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation and effective risk management.

Below we share with you three top-rated MFS mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

MFS Research International Fund Class R6 MRSKX aims for capital growth. The fund mostly invests its assets in non-U.S. equity securities, which may include emerging market equity securities. These equity securities comprise common stocks and other securities that signify an ownership interest in a company or other issuers. MRSKX has a year-to-date return of 14%.

Victoria J. Higley is the fund manager of MRSKX since 2016.

MFS Growth Fund Class R3 MFEHX focuses on capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities. The fund’s advisor invests MFEHX’s assets in stocks of companies that the advisor feels have the potential for more-than-average earnings growth against other growth companies. MFEHX has a year-to-date return of 28.1%.

MFEHX has an expense ratio of 0.92% compared with the category average of 1.07%.

MFS Mid Cap Value Fund R4 Shares MVCJX aims to invest in medium-capitalization companies that have attractive valuations. The fund chooses to invest in high-quality companies that have strong business models, better-than-average returns and solid balance sheets. MVCJX has year-to-date returns of 17.6%.

As of August 2019, MFRFX held 147 issues with 1.59% of its assets invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.