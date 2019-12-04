3 MFS Mutual Funds for Splendid Returns

Founded in 1924, MFS had nearly $501 billion in assets under management as of Oct 31, 2019. MFS deals in more than 60 portfolios, which invest in both domestic and global stocks as well as fixed-income debt securities. The company focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals.

MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has investment offices in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company has 1,700 employees dedicated to address clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation and effective risk management.

Below we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

MFS Research International Fund Class R6 MRSKX aims for capital growth. The fund mostly invests its assets in non-U.S. equity securities, which may include emerging market equity securities. These equity securities comprise common stocks and other securities that signify an ownership interest in a company or other issuers. MRSKX has a year-to-date return of 21.1%.

Victoria J. Higley is the fund manager of MRSKX since 2016.

MFS Research Fund Class A MFRFX targets capital growth. The fund mostly invests in equity securities of several industries and aims to add value through its selection of stocks. MFRFX has a year-to-date return of 24.8%.

MFRFX has an expense ratio of 0.82% compared with the category average of 0.95%.

MFS Mid Cap Value Fund R4 MVCJX aims to invest in medium-capitalization companies that have attractive valuations. The fund chooses to invest in high-quality companies that have strong business models, better-than-average returns and solid balance sheets. MVCJX has a year-to-date return of 23.4%.

As of October 2019, MFRFX held 146 issues with 1.32% of its assets invested in Nasdaq Inc.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

