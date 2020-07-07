3 MFS Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

Renowned global asset manager MFS aims to provide an array of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals. Based on assets raised in the country or region, the company managed assets worth over $495.9 billion as of May 31, 2020.

The company has 1,900 employees dedicated to addressing clients’ needs. MFS deals in more than 80 portfolios investing in not only domestic and global stocks but also fixed-income securities. It has investment offices in Boston, Hong Kong, São Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Below we share with you four top-rated MFS mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

MFS Growth Fund Class R3 MFEHX focuses on capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities. The fund’s advisor invests MFEHX’s assets in stocks of companies that the advisor believes have the potential for more-than-average earnings growth against other growth companies. MFEHX has three-year annualized returns of 18.3%.

MFEHX has an expense ratio of 0.91% compared with the category average of 1.05%.

MFS Research International Fund Class R6 MRSKX aims for capital growth. The fund mostly invests its assets in non-U.S. equity securities, which may include emerging market equity securities. These equity securities comprise common stocks and other securities that signify an ownership interest in a company or other issuers. MRSKX has three-year annualized returns of 3.1%.

Victoria J. Higley is the fund manager of MRSKX since 2016.

MFS Value Fund Class 529A EAVLX aims for capital growth. The fund mostly invests in equity securities of companies it perceives as undervalued. These securities may comprise common stocks and other securities that have an ownership interest in an organization or other issuer. EAVLX has three year annualized returns of 4%.

As of the end of May 2020, EAVLX held 80 issues with 4.28% of its assets invested in Johnson & Johnson.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

