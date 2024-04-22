3 MFS Mutual Funds for Reliable Returns

Renowned global asset manager MFS provides an array of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors, as well as 10,000 investment professionals. Based on assets raised in the country or region, the company managed assets worth over $629.6 billion as of Mar 31, 2024.

The company has more than 2,000 employees dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. MFS deals in more than 80 portfolios, investing in domestic and global stocks as well as fixed-income securities. It has investment offices in Boston, Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds, viz., MFS Growth Fund MFEGX, MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund MUEAX and MFS Blended Research Small Cap Eq Fund BRSYX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

MFS Growth Fund seeks long-term growth of capital. MFEGX invests most of its assets in common stocks and related securities such as preferred stocks, convertible securities and depositary receipts for those securities, of emerging growth companies.

MFS Growth Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10%. As of November 2023, MFEGX held 64 issues, with 15.1% of its net assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund seeks long-term growth of capital by investing its net assets in common stocks and related securities of companies that have a unionized workforce and meet certain labor sensitivity guidelines. MUEAX advisors also invest in foreign securities.

MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 13%. MUEAX has an expense ratio of 0.74%.

MFS Blended Research Small Cap Eq Fund invests its assets in equity securities of small-market capitalizations. BRSYX advisors also invest in foreign securities.

MFS Blended Research Small Cap Eq Fund has three-year annualized returns of 3.9%. Matthew W. Krummell has been one of the fund managers of BRSYX since September 2015.

