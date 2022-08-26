3 MFS Mutual Funds for Fantastic Returns

Renowned global asset manager, MFS, provides an array of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals. Based on assets raised in the country or region, the company managed assets worth over $581 billion as of Jul 31, 2022.

The company has 1,900 employees dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. MFS deals in more than 80 portfolios investing in domestic and global stocks as well as in fixed-income securities. It has investment offices in Boston, Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds — MFS Growth Allocation Fund Class R1 MAGMX, MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund MGTIX and MFS New Discovery Value Fund Class R6 NDVVX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

MFS Growth Allocation Fund Class R1 seeks a high level of total return at a greater than moderate level of risk compared to the other MFS Asset Allocation Funds. MAGMX advisors diversify the fund among different asset classes in terms of geography, market-cap and style.

MFS Growth Allocation Fund Class R1 has three-year annualized returns of 6.5%. As of May 2022, MAGMX held 21 issues, with 10.3% of its assets invested in MFS Value Fund.

MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund invests the majority its assets in common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company or other issuer. MGTIX advisors focus on investing in stocks of companies they believe to have above-average earnings growth potential compared to other growth companies.

MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.8%. Jeffrey C. Constantino has been one of the fund managers of MGTIX since 2006.

MFS New Discovery Value Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in common stock, equity interests in real estate investment trusts, and other instruments that its advisors believe are undervalued. NDVVX management also invests in foreign issues.

MFS New Discovery Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.2%. NDVVX has an expense ratio of 0.83% compared with the category average of 1.16%.

