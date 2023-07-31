3 MFS Mutual Funds for Consistent Returns

Renowned global asset manager, MFS, provides an array of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals. Based on assets raised in the country or region, the company managed assets worth over $589.1 billion as of June 2023.



The company has 1,900 employees dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. MFS deals in more than 80 portfolios investing in domestic and global stocks as well as in fixed-income securities. It has investment offices in Boston, Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.



Below we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds, viz., MFS Aggressive Growth Allocation Fund MAAGX, MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund BMSYX and MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund MIGNX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.



MFS Aggressive Growth Allocation Fund seeks long-term growth of capital by investing in U.S. stocks. MAAGX advisors also invest in a mix of underlying funds which, in turn, may directly invest in U.S. equity securities and foreign equity securities.



MFS Aggressive Growth Allocation Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.7%. MAAGX has an expense ratio of 0.38% compared with the category average of 0.74%.



MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund invests most of its assets in equity securities issued by companies with medium market capitalizations. BMSYX advisors also invest in foreign securities.



MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 14.5%. Matthew W. Krummell, has been one of the fund managers of BMSYX since 2016.



MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund invests most of its assets in stocks which include common stock and securities. MIGNX advisors choose to invest in stocks that they believe exhibit above-average earnings growth potential.



MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 14%. As of February 2023, MIGNX held 54 issues, with 10.6% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.



