3 MFS Mutual Funds for Excellent Returns

Renowned global asset manager MFS provides an array of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors, as well as 10,000 investment professionals. Based on assets raised in the country or region, the company managed assets worth more than $626.4 billion as of Oct. 31, 2024.

It has more than 2,000 employees dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. MFS manages more than 80 portfolios investing in domestic and global stocks as well as in fixed-income securities. It has investment offices in Boston, Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Below we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds, viz., MFS Blended Research Value Equity BRUNX, MFS Blended Research Growth Eq BRWAX and MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Eq BMSLX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

MFS Blended Research Value Equity fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities, which include common stocks, equity interests in real estate investment trusts and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company. BRUNX advisors may also invest in issues of foreign companies.

MFS Blended Research Value Equity has three-year annualized returns of 9%. As of the end of May 2024, BRUNX held 109 issues, with 3.6% of its assets invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MFS Blended Research Growth Eq fund invests most of its assets in equity securities. BRWAX advisors may also invest in foreign securities.

MFS Blended Research Growth Eq has three-year annualized returns of 8.9%. Matthew W. Krummell has been one of the fund managers of BRWAX since 2015.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Eq fund invests in equity securities of medium market capitalization issuers. BMSLX advisers may also allocate assets to foreign securities.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Eq has three-year annualized returns of 8%. BMSLX has an expense ratio of 0.59%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>





Must-See: Solar Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

The solar industry stands to bounce back as tech companies and the economy transition away from fossil fuels to power the AI boom.

Trillions of dollars will be invested in clean energy over the coming years – and analysts predict solar will account for 80% of the renewable energy expansion. This creates an outsized opportunity to profit in the near-term and for years to come. But you have to pick the right stocks to get into.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (BRUNX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (BRWAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (BMSLX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.