3 Metaverse Stocks to Invest in for the Internet’s Next Evolution

In September, sales at U.S. retailers defied expectations by increasing 0.7%, demonstrating that households possess substantial purchasing power, a crucial factor in sustaining economic growth. A surge in demand at auto dealerships and online stores fueled this robust upswing. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal initially predicted a more modest 0.3% increase in sales. This impressive performance in the retail sector bodes well for the overall economy, boosting consumer confidence and fueling the appetite for spending. These economic developments have a profound, positive impact on metaverse stocks as consumers have more disposable income to invest in emerging technologies and virtual experiences. These three metaverse stocks are set to grow for the internet’s next evolution.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Source: Pe3k / Shutterstock.com

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a leading manufacturer of GPUs with AI integrations and develops integrated circuits used in electronic gaming consoles and personal computers.

NVDA stock is up 222% YTD. The global IT market valuation in 2023 was valued at $8.8 trillion and is expected to grow to $11.9 trillion in 2027 at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 7.9%. The demand for cloud computing services is anticipated to drive the demand for IT services during the forecast period.

NVDA revenue and EPS consistently exceed expectations. NVDA has a reported Q3 2023 revenue of $13.51 billion, which grew 101.48% year over year (YOY) and beat the analyst expectation by 21.78%. Diluted EPS of $2.48 grew 843.29% YOY, beating the analyst expectation by 30.31%, indicating the company is undervalued. Further financial growth is evident through a 45.81% net profit margin, which grew 367.93%, and income of $6.19 billion, growing 843.29%.

Nvidia’s next AI chip, the GH 200, is coming in mid-2024 for an undisclosed price, with next quarter’s demand for existing AI chips still increasing. The relevance of AI technologies is growing rapidly. Nvidia CFO Colette Kress concludes that supply will continue to ramp up as cycle time lowers with supply partners adding capacity over the next several quarters. This positions Nvidia to capitalize on market demand as chief rivals Intel and AMD do not yet have a convincing answer to Nvidia’s generative AI silicon.

Yahoo! Finance reports 45 analysts having a 12-month mean price target of $634, spanning from as low as $439 to as high as $1,100. With its dominance in the AI market expected to continue, NVDA will be a good choice for prospective investors.

Adobe (ADBE)

Source: Tattoboo / Shutterstock

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is a technological giant focused on multimedia and creativity products for over 30 million users worldwide. ADBE stock is currently valued at $560.09 per share, increasing by 66.24% year-to-date.

Adobe holds a dominant standing in a secure sector. The digital media software industry marked a revenue of $11.4 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to jump to $36.3 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 12.6%. Recently, the higher demand for online presence through media, production, and entertainment has contributed vastly to the revenue of this industry’s forecast for future growth.

In Q2 2023, ADBE reported strong financials with YOY markups for every profit category. Revenue of $.89 grew 10.31%, and net income and EPS of $1.4 billion and $3.05 grew more than 20% YOY. In the recent quarter, they brought in new revenue for Admainlygely due to the features implemented in premier software Photoshop, including generative AI.

Despite the stock’s high price, Adobe’s future profitability is closely tied to the capabilities of the generative AI features included in most of the primary product catalog. With the new software enhancements, particularly those involving artificial intelligence and Adobe’s commitment to promoting generative thinking for enhanced user experiences, the company expects a steady increase in profits as it attracts more subscribers. This dedication to improving the user experience and driving creativity through generative AI ensures Adobe remains a top choice for professionals and businesses.

As Adobe continues to capitalize on the success of its breakthrough feature, the potential of ADBE stock will only escalate.

Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT)

Source: VectorMine/Shutterstock

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits. The company uses an orally applied technology platform that amplifies the brain’s ability to engage physiologic compensatory mechanisms and promote neuroplasticity, improving the lives of people with neurologic diseases.

HSDT stock is down around 23.48% to $7.79 in the past six months, putting it in an attractive position for investors. The global biotechnology market size was valued at $289.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.28% to $644.4 billion by 2027.

Helius Medical boasts strong financials. Revenue for Q2 2023 increased 115.13% to $256,000, and operating expenses have gone down consistently by more than 4.91% YOY to $3.29 million. Additionally, the company sought an increase of more than 50% for both net income and net profit margin. Although EBITDA is still at negative $3.17 million, there was a 5.57% growth, showing confidence and stability.

In early October, Helius Medical announced that it had received a letter of intent (LOI) from the Québec Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) for the purchase of 30 Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) devices as part of an initiative to assess the value of using PoNS to treat patients with stroke symptoms. PoNS devices are to be provided to at least five sites in five separate administrative regions within Québec, and a government-funded initiative will evaluate the benefits of PoNS therapy. Being Helius Medical’s first and only commercial product, positive results could be the catalyst to send Helius stock to the moon and solidify earnings.

Accordingly, Yahoo! Finance analysts label HSDT stock as a “buy,” with the average analyst target price being $4.25. HSDT is primed for explosive growth, and the company is already ahead of the competition through its contracts with the Canadian government and robust financials.

On the date of publication, Michael Que did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The researchers contributing to this article did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Michael Que is a financial writer with extensive experience in the technology industry, with his work featured on Seeking Alpha, Benzinga and MSN Money. He is the owner of Que Capital, a research firm that combines fundamental analysis with ESG factors to pick the best sustainable long-term investments.

