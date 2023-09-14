3 Metaverse Stocks to Invest in for Big-Time, Long-Term Gains

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As the digital frontier expands, the allure of metaverse stocks to buy and hold becomes difficult to ignore for savvy investors. Positioned at the confluence of technology and immersive experiences, these stocks represent the future of interaction, commerce, virtual reality and other industries. Hence, for those seeking promising investment avenues offering both innovation and longevity, metaverse stocks to buy and hold could be your gateway.

Industry giants and budding innovators are all clamoring to stake their claim, propelling a surge of metaverse stocks primed to reshape portfolios potentially. Analysts are bullish, forecasting a radiant future for metaverse investments. While Contrive Datum Insights pegs the market at a staggering $1.3 trillion by 2030, Adecco Group’s projections soar to an astronomical $5 trillion. As this digital universe expands, three pioneering metaverse trailblazers are worth watching.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), a pioneering metaverse platform developer, shines brilliantly as it navigates a rather challenging market environment. Though its bookings dropped post-pandemic, its recent results narrate a tale of ambition, with its second-quarter revenues at an impressive $680.8 million, marking a 15% year-on-year (YoY) bump. Moreover, bookings amplified to a robust $780.7 million, reflecting a 22% annual surge. Yet, amidst this growth, a net loss of $282.8 million nudges for attention.

Meanwhile, active engagement remains Roblox’s bedrock, with whooping 65.5 million daily users, up 25% annually, clocking in an astounding 14 billion hours on the platform. Yet, the spotlight now shifts to the Roblox Partner Program, a groundbreaking initiative heralding a new age of self-advertising within the platform, inviting a diverse pool from developers to global marketers. This initiative facilitates newer brands in effective advertising on the Roblox platform. Notable partners include Dubit, Playwire, Dentsu (OTCMKTS:DNTUF) and others. These collaborations aim to redefine immersive 3D content and innovative advertising, setting the stage for a brighter metaverse future.

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), a global semiconductor leader, stands poised in the metaverse, partnering with luminaries like Mercedes-Benz (OTCMKTS:MBGYY), BMW (OTCMKTS:BMWYY), and Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS. Most recently, Qualcomm’s stock surged by over 8% on the back of news that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) extended its chip supply agreement until 2026, further solidifying its position in the market.

Furthermore, the imminent launch of the Mixed Reality Toolkit (MRTK), a synergistic endeavor involving Qualcomm, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Magic Leap, promises to reshape perceptions. Qualcomm’s audacious $100 million metaverse investment fund also targets creators and visionaries immersed in AR, mixed reality and VR, further solidifying its position in the sphere.

Moreover, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cristiano Amon envisions a future where the industrial applications of the metaverse overshadow the realms of social media and gaming. With TipRanks analysts suggesting a Moderate Buy, projecting a 20% bump from current price levels, this development signals a seismic shift in the digital landscape, hinting at a robust economic transformation.

Verizon (VZ)

Telecom titan Verizon (NYSE: VZ) carves an indispensable niche in the metaverse tapestry. Though a secondary play, Verizon’s bandwidth offerings are crucial to powering AR and VR wonders. Its infrastructure backbone ensures that every dive into the virtual world is crisp and lag-free, elevating Verizon’s clout.

Moreover, Verizon’s financial prowess takes center stage. Flaunting an impressive 8% annual dividend yield, intriguing murmurs of ESPN partnerships, and a stellar $18 billion operational cash flow in the first half are a testament to its solid positioning. As the 5G Ultra-Wideband Network takes shape, Verizon is on the cusp of revolutionizing virtual spaces.

Furthermore, its partnership with Meta (NASDAQ: META) is a pivotal cornerstone in shaping the metaverse landscape. After all, its Meta platforms spearheading the metaverse revolution. With stock valuations at historical lows and a trajectory set for a strong 16% upside as predicted by the TipRanks analysts, Verizon’s ascent seems inevitable.

