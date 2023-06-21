3 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

Before the latest iterations of artificial intelligence (AI) came along and stole its thunder, the metaverse was the talk of the tech investing world. Billions of dollars were being poured into its development, and some of the top names in the sector were venturing deeply into the technology.

Particularly now that its popularity has cooled, it's worth revisiting this digital world to take a look at some of its major denizens. Here, then, is a trio of stocks that are "musts" for anyone considering an opportunistic metaverse investment: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).

1. Apple

As it has with so many other tech segments, Apple is pushing its way into the metaverse with hardware. In early June, it took the wraps off the Vision Pro, its first mixed-reality headset (or, to use its preferred term, since the company is always hungry to be unique, "spatial computer").

Interestingly, Apple didn't once mention the word "metaverse" in the official press release on the Vision Pro. It did provide the rather impressive specs of the device, which offers a fully immersive 4K display for those who strap it onto their heads, a potentially near-limitless screen upon which users can watch videos as large as they want, and navigation by eyes, voice, and hands.

Another way in which the Vision Pro is a typical Apple debut is its lofty cost -- the device will set a potential metaverse explorer back a cool $3,499. However, Apple users tend to be loyal to the brand, and they're more likely to be relatively affluent and not as price-conscious as some other consumers. So we can expect at least modest initial take-up of the device.

Since Apple is a lead-with-hardware company and the Vision Pro is a very new offering, it's too soon to tell whether the company will build a massive, iPhone/iPad-like app ecosystem around its headset (ahem, "spatial computer"). But given what it has been able to do with other devices, the King of Cupertino has more than a decent shot at succeeding in the metaverse arena.

2. Roblox

If you have children, there's a good chance that one of the apps they'll be tapping away on while their precious summer hours dwindle is Roblox. The sprawling virtual-world gaming platform, operated by the company of the same name, is a prime destination for the under-18 crowd.

Roblox is a living test laboratory for metaverse features and functionalities. Within its worlds, users can participate in a wide range of games set in a dizzying multitude of environments, populated by a continent's worth of player characters. In other words, it's a monster multiverse menu in a single app.

It's relatively early days for both the metaverse and for Roblox, and both are still finding ways to keep users engaged and revenue-generating. The foundation is certainly there, as nearly every kid can find something they like in the game's vast offerings.

Roblox's engagement, retention, and money-drawing efforts are clearly working, as demonstrated by its 23% year-over-year growth in total bookings in its latest reported quarter. Spending on research and development is heavy; it grew 55% in the same period. But if you want to play this game, you have to pay, and Roblox is willing to continue posting losses in pursuit of its goal.

That said, it has more than a fine chance of tipping into the black before long if it can keep up that booking growth. And while it does, that R&D spending will make its ecosystem a wider and more complete metaverse. This should only attract more users, deeper engagement, and, by extension, more spending.

3. Meta Platforms

In 2021, the company formerly known as Facebook placed a big bet on the metaverse. It was so big, the company even changed its name and stock ticker symbol to be as evocative of this as possible.

Since then, Meta Platforms has retreated somewhat from its initially aggressive push into the metaverse. Recent heavy rounds of job cuts aimed at making the company more efficient have thinned the ranks of Reality Labs, its dedicated virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) unit.

But this is an organization that spent almost $14 billion in 2022 on Reality Labs, and despite those reductions, it's still all-in on the segment.

In Meta's latest quarterlyearnings call founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg put it bluntly and emphatically: "A narrative has developed that we're somehow moving away from focusing on the metaverse vision, so I just want to say up front that that's not accurate. We've been focusing on AI and the metaverse, and we will continue to."

Meta can afford to throw capital at big, potentially explosive projects. It remains a cash-generating machine, offering an ad platform that has few if any equals in terms of reach and granularity. Last year, some advertisers reined in their spending in light of macroeconomic concerns, but that's the past, and sentiment is improving. As it continues to do so, the company will reap the benefits.

Meta is not a cheap stock, either in terms of share price or valuations. But given the giant opportunities still in front of the company and its continued dominance in the social media world, it's got plenty of growth to look forward to.

10 stocks we like better than Apple

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 12, 2023

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Volkman has positions in Apple and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Meta Platforms, and Roblox. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.