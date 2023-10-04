3 Metaverse Stocks Ready to Make Mighty Moves in Q4

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Navigating through the scintillating universe of metaverse stocks to buy opens a vortex of incredible opportunities for investors with foresight. These stocks are gracefully positioned at the intersection of breakthrough technology and enveloping experiences, scripting the next chapter of interaction, commerce and virtual realms. Moreover, with industry giants and nascent innovators alike jostling to plant their flags within this burgeoning space, a slew of metaverse stocks to buy lay poised to potentially redefine investment portfolios.

The metaverse beckons companies to explore various profitable avenues and innovative revenue streams. According to Contrive Datum Insights, the sector is expected to skyrocket to a staggering $1.3 trillion by 2030. With that said, let’s delve into examining three glittering metaverse stocks not only performing splendidly but meriting a deeper examination in your investment journey.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) stands out as a beacon in the expansive metaverse frontier with its unique platform approach, which doesn’t just offer games but provides a realm where the lines are blurred between imagination and reality. While its business strategy positions it distinctively from other gaming outfits, the true differentiator is its pioneering spirit in the metaverse.

To be fair, Roblox has been a battleground stock over the past couple of years, which is why it is trading in the red year-to-date (YTD). However, recent results have been encouraging, posting revenues of $680.8 million with 65.5 million daily active users, with an impressive surge of 15% and 25% in those metrics, respectively.

What’s noteworthy is Roblox’s investment in the metaverse, mirrored in its $551.9 million increase in innovative product development, up 24.4% year-over-year. While there have been financial hiccups, evidenced by the operating income dip to -$314 million, it’s imperative to view them as growing pains of a company trailblazing a new digital era.

Moreover, the company’s leadership is now pivoting, emphasizing profitability over breakneck expansion. Given the lucrative nature of the metaverse and Roblox’s innate high-margin business model, its strategic realignment forecasts a luminous trajectory for the business.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), renowned for its GPU prowess, stands as one of the bellwether investments in the metaverse revolution. Its GPUs are the lifeblood of hyper-realistic virtual domains, complemented by AI innovations that continue to amplify the depth and dynamism of these immersive worlds. Moreover, its Omniverse platform, which some would describe as the metaverse’s industrial counterpart, continues to gain traction, resulting in a striking 300,000 downloads as of March.

The market’s applause for Nvidia’s foray into the metaverse and AI resonates loudly, resulting in the tripling of its stock YTD. Moreover, with its AI-driven earnings narrative, the company’s stock trajectory has caught the eye of financial behemoths — notably Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS). Seeing potential yet untapped, the financial company added Nvidia to its October conviction list while putting a bullish target of $605. This vote of confidence, echoed by a chorus of analysts, celebrates Nvidia’s unrivaled stature in the tech world.

Cloudflare (NET)

Navigating the vast expanses of the digital realm, Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) has established its position as a vigilant guardian, shielding websites and applications from the specter of cyber threats. In the burgeoning metaverse, a domain where data and interactive experiences converge, Cloudflare’s role morphs into something even more pivotal.

With a formidable 32% revenue bump, reaching $308.5 million in the second quarter and non-GAAP income from operations touching $20.3 million, the firm flaunts robust financial stability. Moreover, the debut of the Cloudflare One Data Protection Suite magnifies its commitment, providing a robust shield for data across varied digital territories, including Web, SaaS or private applications. Against the backdrop of a burgeoning metaverse, Cloudflare’s defensive matrix is effectively fortifying the metaverse against rampant cyber threats.

