3 Meme Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $100k Overnight

Meme cryptos can be some of the best investments for those looking to strike gold, if you know where to dig. However, the truth is that none of us can predict with absolute certainty which meme coins will suddenly skyrocket out of nowhere. It’s a game of educated guesses based on market trends and utility (if they have any, that is).

Meme coins are a fun playground for those willing to take a gamble with their “fun money.” But let me warn you – the chances of losing money here are much higher than striking it rich. Even if some lucky folks make big gains with meme coins, they often end up losing it all by continuously throwing their hard-earned cash into one memecoin after another.

It’ll only take a few bad projects in this scam-riddled space to drown your meme portfolio, but one jackpot could also lead to life-changing gains. That’s why it’s crucial to do your own due diligence and never, ever, throw any meaningful amounts into these cryptos. I almost never write about meme cryptos because of this. However, April Fool’s day is fast approaching, so why not? Let’s dive into these three meme cryptos!

Myro (MYRO-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

Myro (MYRO-USD) has emerged as one of the more popular “dog coin” style meme tokens in recent months. And I’m increasingly bullish on its upside potential due to its association with the thriving Solana (SOL-USD) ecosystem. After its blistering surge higher, MYRO has pulled back into what looks like an attractive consolidation zone and entry point for speculative investors.

As a refresher, Myro’s ties to Solana make it worth keeping an eye on. Solana itself has exploded higher over the past six months, surging more than 800% thanks to its incredibly-fast and cheap layer 1 network. This makes Solana a compelling alternative to Ethereum (ETH-USD) for developers building Web 3.0 apps.

Given Solana’s monumental gains, crypto projects within its network like Myro could offer compelling speculative opportunities. Myro is already climbing higher and is likely to continue bottoming out. It has seen solid transaction volumes pick up lately, largely attributable to Solana’s speed and negligible fees. Myro also has minimal dilution risk, with about 94.4% of its total supply already in circulation.

In my view, if the broader crypto bull market persists through the rest of this year, Myro has significant upside potential and could easily exceed $1 per token. While fundamentally lacking in true utility, meme coins can still deliver major speculative gains fueled by hype and community engagement. Myro’s roots as a Solana-based project could amplify both its meme appeal and price trajectory if the overall crypto sector stays hot.

Banano (BAN-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

Banano (BAN-USD) is another crypto that has pulled back recently after surging parabolically earlier this year. With prices stabilizing here, I believe BAN also looks like an interesting contrarian opportunity for risk-tolerant investors. Beyond being a meme token, Banano actually has some intriguing real-world utility and decent community engagement, especially on Reddit (NYSE:RDDT).

As a quick primer, Banano is a fork of Nano (XNO-USD), a crypto project I’m quite bullish on thanks to its fast, fee-less structure. By inheriting Nano’s architecture, Banano essentially has the same high-performance peer-to-peer technology, just under a different name and brand. People can also lend their computing power to the healthcare industry in exchange for Banano in a process called “folding@home”

What I like about Banano is its highly-decentralized token distribution. Unlike most meme coins today, Banano hasn’t done any flashy marketing or empty hype. Its community grew organically over a long period of time. This is also reflected in its token holdings, which are very spread out compared to other meme cryptos which are held predominately by whales.

Jeo Boden (BODEN-USD)

Source: Gints Ivuskans / Shutterstock.com

Jeo Boden (BODEN-USD) is parody based on Joe Biden. Interestingly, this crypto has a very stable and long-term bullish chart, which is quite rare when it comes to meme cryptos of this size. Jeo Boden has gained an impressive 850% since the start of March, and I believe it has the potential to climb much further.

What makes me bullish on Jeo Boden is the fact that the elections are quickly approaching, and Biden and Trump will both be the main focus of attention for the next few months. This heightened public interest could potentially lead to much higher prices for these politically-themed cryptos. It’s worth noting that Jeo Boden trades on very few exchanges and has already seen a significant upswing.

Once it gains more exchange listings and the Solana ecosystem continues to grow in the current market cycle, I believe the project could be worth substantially more. However, it’s crucial to exercise caution, as the potential for meme coins being outright scams cannot be overlooked. I would only recommend you invest “fun money” in these types of speculative “assets.”

On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Omor Ibne Ehsan is a writer at InvestorPlace. He is a self-taught investor with a focus on growth and cyclical stocks that have strong fundamentals, value, and long-term potential. He also has an interest in high-risk, high-reward investments such as cryptocurrencies and penny stocks. You can follow him on LinkedIn.

