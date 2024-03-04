3 Meme Coins Attracting the Most Attention Right Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The cryptocurrency cycle is close to seeing another run for the hills, this time even higher. Now is the ultimate moment to prepare yourself and your portfolio. The best meme coins seem to be attracting the most attention today. Making money in these situations requires proper exposure to certain names. This will allow you to sell your holdings at a higher price on the market hysteria.

Three meme coins are likely set to pop by double or even triple-digits on the coming Bitcoin (BTC-USD) halving. Acting as an S & P 500 index in the world of stocks, Bitcoin breaks past previous ceilings. Many market participants waiting on the sidelines could likely hop back in and start pumping up other crypto assets. So, let’s explore three such meme coins.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

As of the last date for the trading day, Shiba Inu (SHI-USD) was seen delivering a one-day advance of 75%. That’s only a breadcrumb of the whole loaf that could be had. Now, more and more traders and investors expect the Bitcoin halving effect to bring these coins to untested new highs.

Additionally, during the past twelve months, Shiba traded in a tight range. Its recent breakout out suggests increasing activity and online interest from forums or overall searches.

According to Google Trends, searches for the word “Shiba Inu” have been increasing in the first quarter of 2024. Should the pattern continue, the attention being brought to Shiba Inu could translate into a massive rally.

Developers using the Shibarium network aim to reduce the total supply the automated burning of SHIB coins. This event would mean that the price could rise by a decent amount. And this could draw further interest from participants in a self-reinforcing cycle of new rallies.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

The next coin is a bit larger in market capitalization than the previously mentioned one. Shiba Inu, Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) saw a similar rise in the last trading day, albeit a smaller one in percentage points. Recently, Dogecoin popped by as much as 19%, following 12 months of no movement other than a tight range.

Also, Dogecoin is attracting similar attention from the marketplace. Investors and traders are probing for the best names to multiply their wealth relatively quickly. A quick look at this Google Trends chart shows a breakout in search activity for the word “Dogecoin.”

Since the price has broken out aggressively lately, assume that bulls are now in charge of the coin’s fate.

Pepe (PEPE)

The forty-eighth largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, Pepe (PEPE-USD) saw a decent rally in its last trading date. With a one-day advance of nearly 40%, it can attract more buyers and traders into its sphere.

Following the same test for checking market interest and popularity, Google Trends shows a rise in searches for the word “Pepe” in the past month. As Bitcoin is seen surpassing the $50,000 mark again, many newcomers will start searching for the spillover effect in smaller coins to bring them much larger percentage returns.

Launched on the Ethereum (ETH-USD) blockchain, Pepe tokens enjoy the added benefits of transparency and transaction efficiency for holders. Directly attached to Ethereum, any breakout in Bitcoin will likely have the surplus effect of attracting even more attention to the “Family tree” in the Ethereum blockchain. And, that is the place your money will be made.

As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

