3 Meeder Mutual Funds for Long-Term Gains

Meeder Investment Management was established in 1974 and currently manages more than $45 billion in assets. These mutual funds prioritize affordability and transparency, with expense ratios averaging 1.01%, and have a no-load structure. Meeder offers a range of mutual funds that cater to different investment goals, providing opportunities for growth and income generation while minimizing risk through diversification. With a team of professionals and a client-focused approach, Meeder mutual funds are attractive options for investment.

Investing in Meeder mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Meeder mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Meeder Funds - Spectrum Fund SRUAX invests in fixed-income securities across all maturity ranges and credit ratings, as well as cash equivalent securities. SRUAX advisors also invest in common and preferred stocks, along with underlying funds such as domestic and foreign mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts.

Robert S. Meeder has been the lead manager of SRUAX since Jan 2, 2015. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (3.8%), Mastercard Incorporated (2.8%) and Apple Inc. (2.8%) as of Sep 30, 2023.

SRUAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.1% and 6.8%, respectively. SRUAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.08%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Meeder Muirfield Fund FLMAX invests in common and preferred stocks. FLMAX advisors also invest in index funds and index-based investments.

Robert S. Meeder has been the lead manager of FLMAX since Aug 10, 1988. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (4.5%), Mastercard Incorporated (3.1%) and Apple Inc. (3.1%) as of Sep 30, 2023.

FLMAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7% and 7.8%, respectively. FLMAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 0.87%.

Meeder Global Allocation Fund FLFGX invests in various equity and fixed-income asset classes across the United States and global markets, including developed and emerging regions. FLFGX advisors also invest in its net assets to countries outside the United States.

Joseph Bell has been the lead manager of FLFGX since Mar 30, 2018. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (8.9%), Xtrackers USD High Yld Corporation (2%) and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF (1.9%) as of Sep 30, 2023.

FLFGX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 4.3% and 5.7%, respectively. FLFGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.87%.

