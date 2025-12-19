3 MedTech Innovators Shaping Healthcare in 2026: AVAH, INGN & CCLD

As the U.S. healthcare system continues to grapple with rising costs, an aging population, workforce shortages, and pressure to deliver better outcomes, investors are increasingly focused on companies that are innovating healthcare delivery in demonstrable and financially relevant ways. These macro factors are driving demand for technologies and services that reduce the total cost of care while improving quality and access — especially in ambulatory, home and value-based care settings.

Trends in the Medtech Sector

Healthcare costs in the United States have consistently outpaced inflation, pushing hospitals, payers, and employers to prioritize efficiency-enhancing solutions that streamline administrative processes, enable care outside expensive inpatient settings and empower patients with chronic conditions to manage their needs effectively outside the hospital.

At the same time, workforce constraints, particularly among nurses and allied health professionals, are reshaping how care is delivered, catalyzing interest in technologies that automate routine tasks or extend clinician reach without adding headcount. Technologies, from cloud-based practice management software to portable therapeutic devices, are increasingly driving this transformation.

MedTech stocks that blend clinical impact with scalable business models — including recurring revenue, software platforms, or service-linked growth — are especially attractive as they provide opportunities for exposure to secular healthcare trends. Crucially, innovations that reduce administrative burden, shift care to lower-cost sites, and enhance patient engagement can also align with payers’ value-based strategies, opening doors to broader adoption and financially sustainable revenue streams.

Amid this backdrop, companies that couple commercial traction with clear catalysts into 2026 are of particular interest. These three U.S.-listed MedTech companies — Aveanna Healthcare AVAH, Inogen INGN, and CareCloud CCLD — highlight diverse innovation areas, spanning home healthcare, respiratory technology and healthcare IT platforms, each uniquely transforming care delivery and operational efficiency. These three companies also carry a favorable Zacks Rank and Zacks Style Score, implying potential uptrend in 2026.

3 Innovative MedTech Stocks to Focus On

Aveanna Healthcare operates a nationwide home care platform serving medically complex pediatric and adult populations across more than 30 states. Its differentiated service mix —nursing, therapy, rehabilitation, and hospice — addresses the growing demand for high-quality care in lower-cost, patient-centric settings compared with institutional care. The company’s 2025 financial outlook reflects meaningful momentum, with revenues expected to exceed $2.3 billion, double-digit growth, and substantial adjusted EBITDA expansion, fueled by acquisitions such as Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care and strengthened payor and government partnerships.

This operational momentum underscores the macro trend toward ambulatory and home care as cost-effective alternatives, while its expanding footprint and payer collaborations enhance its ability to capture incremental homecare demand. Investors should watch continued margin improvement and care-delivery ecosystem expansion as near-term drivers. Risks persist from labor costs and reimbursement policies, which could put pressure on margins in service-intensive models.

Aveanna Healthcare currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The company carries a Zacks Style Score of ‘A’ with a Value Score of ‘B’ and a Growth Score of ‘A’. Its earnings estimate for 2026 suggests 8.7% growth from the prior-year level. In the past 60 days, AVAH’s earnings estimate for 2026 has improved 11.3%. The company has an earnings yield of 6.2% compared with the industry’s 5% yield. The stock has surged 92.3% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 2.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Inogenis a medical technology company focused on portable oxygen concentrators that deliver supplemental oxygen therapy primarily in the homecare setting. Its portfolio includes lightweight, highly mobile devices designed to improve patient quality of life and broaden the use case for long-term oxygen therapy outside traditional clinical environments.

In 2025, Inogen reported sequential quarterly revenue growth and positive adjusted EBITDA, pointing to stabilization and recovery in its operational performance as it executes a turnaround strategy focused on cost discipline and portfolio enhancements. Ongoing innovation, including the Voxi 5 oxygen concentrator and digital patient engagement tools, supports demand from both B2B partners and patients, reflecting the broader shift toward home-based therapeutic solutions. While Inogen’s market remains competitive and influenced by reimbursement dynamics, its position in the growing respiratory care segment and improving financial performance make it a standout player for 2026 themes.

The Zacks Rank #2 company also carries a Zacks Style Score of ‘A’ with a Value Score of ‘C’ and a Growth Score of ‘A’. INGN’s earnings estimates for 2026 suggest growth of 37.8% from the prior-year level. Inogen’s loss per share estimate for 2026 has narrowed 16.4% over the past 60 days. Although the company has negative earnings yield of 13.2%, lower than the industry’s negative yield of 3.6%, its fundamentals hold potential. The stock has gained 2.9% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 15.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CareClouddelivers a cloud-based suite of healthcare IT solutions — electronic health records (EHR), revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management, patient engagement, telehealth services, and AI-enhanced automation tools — that help medical practices improve operational efficiency and financial performance.

In 2025, CareCloud advanced its innovation agenda by launching an AI Center of Excellence to embed artificial intelligence across its platform, targeting clinical workflow automation, documentation, and billing efficiencies, all areas of acute need given staffing constraints and administrative burden in U.S. healthcare. Its cloud-native software allows broad uptake across practices of different sizes and specialties, tapping into secular trends of digital transformation and practice automation.

While CareCloud operates in a competitive healthcare IT landscape, its integrated platform and investments in productivity-enhancing technology align with macro pressures to contain costs and improve provider experience. Investors should monitor adoption rates of new AI-driven modules and continued profitability improvements as key signals into 2026.

CareCloud currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 and has a Zacls Style Score of ‘A’. The company’s Value Score is ‘A’ and Growth Score is ‘B’. Its earnings estimates for 2026 imply a 20% improvement over 2025. Earnings estimates for 2026 have improved 23.5% over the past 60 days. INGN has an earnings yield of 10.6% against the industry’s negative yield. The stock has gained 28% over the past six months against the industry’s 18% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

