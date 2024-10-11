3 Medicare Open Enrollment Mistakes That Could Hurt Your Retirement Finances

October is an important month for seniors since that's when Medicare's annual open enrollment period kicks off. That period spans more than seven weeks, beginning Oct. 15 and lasting through Dec. 7.

During open enrollment, Medicare participants have the opportunity to make changes to their coverage. And in some cases, switching plans could lead to a world of savings.

However, if you're not careful, you might miss the chance to make the most of Medicare open enrollment. That could leave you paying more for healthcare in one shape or form. So make sure to avoid these big mistakes.

1. Not reviewing your current plan's changes

You can't make an informed decision about your Medicare plan if you don't know what's in store for your current plan. That's why it's so important to review your plan's annual notice of change, which you should have received in the mail by now. If not, contact your plan administrator right away.

Your notice of change, as the name implies, lists the various ways your coverage under your current plan may differ in the new year. There are a lot of things that could change -- your premium costs, the amount of your copays, and the providers in your network if you're enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan. Make sure you have a copy of that notice and read it thoroughly so you know what next steps to take.

2. Not exploring new options, even if you're happy with your coverage

You may be perfectly content with the Medicare Part D drug plan you have today. Similarly, you may be a fan of your current Advantage plan, especially if you've found providers you trust and are enjoying the supplemental benefits your plan offers.

But just because you're satisfied with your coverage doesn't mean you shouldn't look into different options. You won't know if there's a cheaper alternative to your Part D plan, for example, if you don't look. You may find that there's an Advantage plan that offers more benefits at the same price you're currently paying.

3. Not considering changes to your personal health situation

It's not just changes to your Medicare plan to be mindful of during open enrollment. It's also important to consider how your own health needs have changed since you put your existing coverage in place.

It may be that a certain Part D drug plan made sense for you, based on your specific medications. If you're no longer on some of those pills, a change may be in order.

Similarly, it may be that you were eligible for a specific benefit through your Medicare Advantage plan due to a health condition you were diagnosed with. If you've since recovered and no longer have that diagnosis, you may no longer be eligible for the extra benefits your plan offers, making it less useful.

Many seniors find Medicare's open enrollment period overwhelming. In conjunction with avoiding these mistakes, make sure to give yourself plenty of time to work your way through it. Waiting until late November or early December could lead to a rushed decision on your part, so start exploring your plan choices in mid-October, before the pressure is on.

