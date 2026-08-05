3 Medical Stocks Standing Out After Crushing Q2 Earnings Expectations

With the broader market hovering near record highs, many investors may be looking to healthcare stocks for their historically defensive characteristics, making medical companies that are also delivering standout earnings results especially attractive.

Strong commercial execution, expanding product portfolios, and improving operational performance have helped several healthcare companies deliver meaningful earnings beats.

That said, here are three medical stocks that are standing out after crushing Q2 EPS expectations this week.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals – ACAD

Stock Price: $28

Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)

Acadia Pharmaceuticals ACAD) delivered one of the biggest earnings surprises in the biotech space, with its focus being on the development of innovative medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases.

The biotech firm reported Q2 adjusted earnings of 18 cents per share, easily topping consensus estimates of 6 cents. The resulting 200% earnings surprise marked another quarter of solid execution. Revenue climbed 16% year over year to $307.96 million, which easily surpassed expectations of $293.82 million.

Growth was fueled by continued momentum from both of Acadia's commercial products. DAYBUE generated 30% sales growth thanks to strong patient demand and adoption of its recently launched STIX formulation, while NUPLAZID sales increased roughly 9%.

Management also intrigued investors by raising its 2026 revenue guidance to between $1.24-$1.3 billion (+15% growth), reflecting confidence in continued commercial momentum.

The combination of a triple-digit earnings surprise, accelerating product sales, and higher guidance makes Acadia one of healthcare's standout earnings winners this quarter.



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CVS Health – CVS

Stock Price: $99

Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)

CVS Health (CVS) continued its impressive turnaround story with another massive earnings beat.

The healthcare giant reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.58 per share, exceeding Wall Street’s expectations of $1.87 by 71 cents and representing a nearly 38% EPS surprise. This came as revenue increased more than 7% YoY to $106.09 billion, comfortably ahead of expectations of $100.17 billion.

Results were driven by significantly improved profitability in CVS's insurance business, where the medical benefit ratio declined to 87.4% from 89.9% a year earlier. CVS also generated double-digit operating income growth in its Health Services segment, which includes its pharmacy benefit management operations.

Reassuringly, CVS raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to between $7.90-$8.10 (+17% growth), highlighting confidence that operational improvements remain intact despite ongoing insurance reimbursement and regulatory pressures.



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Eli Lilly – LLY

Stock Price: $1,171

Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)

Eli Lilly LLY) once again demonstrated why it remains one of the premier growth stories in healthcare.

The pharmaceutical giant reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $8.38 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.37 and producing a 39% EPS surprise.

Lilly’s revenue surged 48% YoY to roughly $23 billion and blasted expectations of $20.26 billion, driven by exceptional demand for its blockbuster diabetes and obesity franchise.

Both of Lilly’s flagship products significantly outperformed expectations, with Mounjaro generating $9.94 billion in sales and Zepbound contributing $4.93 billion.

Management also increased its full-year revenue guidance to between $85 billion-$87 billion (+31% growth) as manufacturing capacity continues to expand to meet robust global demand.

Lilly's ability to deliver another sizable earnings beat while maintaining extraordinary revenue growth underscores the strength of its competitive position in obesity and diabetes therapeutics.



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Bottom Line

For investors looking to the medical sector for companies executing at a high level, these three stocks are certainly worthy of consideration.

To that point, as investors look to balance growth opportunities with defensive positioning, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, CVS Health, and Eli Lilly stand out as healthcare names combining resilient business models with strong earnings momentum.

Keeping that in mind, CVS and Lilly could soon join Acadia stock in regard to receiving a buy rating as analysts are likely to raise their earnings estimates in the coming weeks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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