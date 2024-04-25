3 Medical Services Industry Stocks to Buy as Nursing Market Booms

The three-year-long historic public health crisis significantly altered the structure and trend of the Medical Services sector. The growing demand for remote treatment led to a tremendous upsurge in digital healthcare options. Even after the pandemic, demand for digital healthcare treatment has continued to grow in the form of telemedicine-focused online medical and AI-powered technology services, backed by the adoption of data and analytics.

According to a recent Precedence Research report, the global healthcare analytics market is expected to surpass $121.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 15.9% from 2022 to 2030. Primary stakeholders — payers, healthcare professionals and patients — will benefit from all-new insights, services and levels of experience that next-generation healthcare-related data and analytical capabilities provide. Stocks like Elevance Health, Inc. ELV, Medpace MEDP and Doximity DOCS are expected to gain the most from the rapidly transforming healthcare services landscape.

However, the pandemic dealt a huge and lingering blow to the manual workforce in healthcare infrastructure. In April 2023, the National Council of State Boards of Nursing revealed that 100,000 nurses left the workforce during the pandemic, and by 2027, almost 900,000, or almost one-fifth of 4.5 million total registered nurses, intend to leave the workforce, threatening the national health care system at large if solutions are not enacted.

Industry Description

The Zacks Medical Services industry comprises third-party service providers and caregivers appointed by core healthcare companies for economies of scale. The industry includes pharmacy benefit managers, contract research organizations, wireless MedTech companies, third-party testing labs, surgical facility providers, and healthcare workforce solution providers, among others. Over the years, this industry has strategically moved from volume- to value-based care. This changing pattern of care calls for advanced facilities, thus increasing the need to appoint specialized external service providers. With the growing importance of effective healthcare management, the medical service industry has become an integral part of the modern healthcare system.

3 Trends Shaping the Future of the Medical Services Industry

Digital Revolution: With an increase in the adoption of digital platforms within the medical device space, remote monitoring, robotic surgeries, big-data analytics, 3D printing and electronic health records are gaining prominence in the United States. A 2024 digital health market report by Statista suggests that this market will witness a 9.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2028, resulting in a projected market volume of $275 billion by 2028. Other reports suggest that the companies that adopted artificial intelligence technologies witnessed a 50% reduction in treatment costs and experienced more than 50% improvement in patient outcomes.



Nursing Care Market Revives: With rising cognizance about the benefits of specialized medical caregiving, the need for healthcare workforce/staffing service providers has increased significantly. Despite challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, including workforce shortages and increased costs, the market is rebounding post-pandemic. Factors such as rising chronic diseases, healthcare awareness and strategic initiatives by companies and governments drive this growth. For example, the demand for nurses has increased manifold, driven by the rising incidence of chronic disorders in the United States, and is expected to be high in the days ahead. Per a Research and Markets report, the global healthcare staffing market size is expected to reach $62.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030.



Staffing Shortage: Despite the end of the healthcare emergency (WHO declared the end of COVID-19 as a global health emergency on May 5), the trauma of the past few years’ uncertainty and commotion has forced frontline workers like doctors and medical staff to leave the field. Added to this, a drastic increase in the aging population in recent times (daily, about 10,000 individuals aged 59-77 are joining Medicare plans) has made the healthcare staffing shortage more pronounced. In the article, "A Public Health Crisis: Staffing Shortages in Health Care," published in Favorite Healthcare Staffing, WHO predicts a shortfall of 15 million healthcare workers worldwide in 2030. The International Centre on Nurse Migration projects there will be a shortage of 13 million nurses by 2030, up from an estimated shortage of 6 million before the pandemic. According to a Research and Markets report, the gap between healthcare demand and supply of nurses and doctors is widening and more evident in developing countries due to the limited capacity and number of medical schools.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Improving Prospects

The Zacks Medical Services industry falls within the broader Zacks Medical sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #80, which places it in the top 32% of more than 250 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates improving near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



We will present a few stocks that have the potential to outperform the market based on a strong earnings outlook. But it’s worth taking a look at the industry’s shareholder returns and current valuation first.

Industry Outperforms Sector but Underperforms S&P 500

The Medical Services Industry has outperformed its sector but lags the S&P 500 over the past year. The stocks in this industry have collectively gained 4.8% during the said time frame compared to the S&P 500 composite’s rise of 25.3%. The Medical sector has declined 1.3% in the same time frame.

One-Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), which is commonly used for valuing medical stocks, the industry is currently trading at 14.11X compared with the S&P 500’s 20.53X and the sector’s 22.78X.



Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 21.32X, as low as 12.26X, and at the median of 14.99X, as the charts below show.

Price-to-Earnings Forward Twelve Months (F12M)

Price-to-Earnings Forward Twelve Months (F12M)





3 Stocks to Buy Right Now

Below, we present three stocks from the Medical Services industry that have been witnessing positive earnings estimate revisions and carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) at present.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Medpace: Based in Cincinnati, OH, Medpace is a scientifically driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. In the just-reported first quarter of 2024, the company registered a 17.7% increase in revenues, reflecting a backlog conversion rate of 18.2%.



Medpace’s 2024 earnings growth rate is pegged at 18.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Medpace’s 2024 revenues indicates a year-over-year expected rise of 15.6%. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 currently.

Price and Consensus: MEDP

Elevance Health: Based in Indianapolis, IN, Elevance Health is one of the largest publicly traded health insurers in the United States in terms of membership. The company was previously named Anthem, Inc. With the latest name change, the company announced a rejig of its brand portfolio. The company is expected to organize its brand portfolio into Anthem Blue Cross/Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Wellpoint and Carelon core got-to-market brands. The company's top-line improvement remains impressive, witnessing continuous growth over the past years on the back of premium rate increases, higher memberships and product expansions.



Elevance Health’s 2024 expected earnings growth rate is pegged at 12.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Elevance Health’s 2024 revenues indicates a year-over-year rise of 1%. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Price and Consensus: ELV

Doximity: Doximity is a digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and on-call schedules, and conduct virtual patient visits.



Doximity’s fiscal 2024 expected earnings growth rate is pegged at 24.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOCS’ fiscal 2024 revenues indicates a year-over-year rise of 14.6%.

Price and Consensus: DOCS

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.